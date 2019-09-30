Let’s get to know Gen Z
They’re lazy. They have no common sense. They’re self-centered. ...
They’re, well, different.
Every generation, seemingly, has these thoughts about succeeding generations. And the critical perspective is almost always unfair.
Generation Z, defined roughly as those born between 1995 and 2010 (currently ages 8-24), is the target of many aspersions. Most persistently, older folks complain that Gen Z’ers are too locked into electronic devices and fail to appreciate and engage in the real world around them.
While that assessment isn’t baseless, it falls far short of recognizing the complex core characteristics of the age group, according to The Herald Bulletin’s Sept. 15 special report, “Gen Z: Understanding a New Generation.”
The special report was written by Anderson University students belonging to Generation Z.
If you just give them a chance, you’ll find out that many members of Gen Z have a host of redeeming qualities: they’re often practical, non-judgmental, open to other cultures and religious beliefs, politically active, self-aware and, of course, tech savvy.
Most members of this younger generation have grown up with technology in their palms and a nearly infinite world of information and virtual relationships literally at their fingertips. It’s both a blessing and a curse.
Bruce Tulgan, author of the best-selling book “Not Everyone Gets a Trophy” and founder of RainmakerThinking in Whitneyville, Connecticut, describes the impact of information technology.
“What makes Gen Z’ers different is that while they were coming of age, there was a tidal wave of information coming at them through technology that was more and more complex,” Tulgan said in an interview. “They learned how to communicate with hand-held super computers attached to their brains.”
As much as shaping Generation Z, social media and information technology form older generations’ views of the group. But those who have developed relationships with members of Gen Z know they have strengths, weaknesses and individual complexities that can defy stereotypes.
Just like any other generation.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
Banks lead way in investment
We all hear the clamor for projects capable of transforming Northwest Indiana into a more attractive region burgeoning with quality of place.
That chorus rises from any person or business believing the Region must become more competitive in attracting and retaining residents in order to thrive.
Five Region banks deserve praise for not just humming the tune but putting their collective money behind such a means to a better end.
Horizon, 1st Source, First Financial, Peoples and Centier banks have joined forces to pledge $25 million to a loan program aimed at financing development around current and future commuter rail stations along the South Shore Line and its proposed West Lake Corridor.
The program, organized by nonprofit One Region and its Northwest Indiana Regional Opportunity Council, is the first public pledge of private money around commuter rail expansion, which promises to be one of the largest economic development projects in Region and state history.
Leah Konrady, One Region president and CEO, credits One Region trips to New Jersey, Pittsburgh and Denver in recent years to showing Region business leaders how contributing private investment funds can seed redevelopment.
The newly announced loan program will weave private investment dollars into the assets surrounding planned expansion of the South Shore Line from Hammond to Dyer and along proposed double-tracking from Gary to Michigan City.
Kudos to these five banks for stepping off the platform in a real way and boarding a train toward a more economically thriving Region.
The Times, Munster
