Your opinion

Ahead of the May 3 primary, the Kokomo Tribune will not publish Sound Off letters addressing issues relating to candidates or the election after April 29. In order to have your letter appear in print before the election, they must be emailed to ktnews@kokomotribune.com no later than 4 p.m. April 28. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you