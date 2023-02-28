I was pleasantly surprised recently to receive an email notifying me that the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library had been selected to receive the Howard County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Conservationist Award.
The work that garnered the award is the butterfly garden at KHCPL South, a labor of love created by the Master Gardeners of Howard County, the certified Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at KHCPL Russiaville, and a robust number of conservation-themed classes.
Similarly, last year I heard from another library director, who referenced an American Libraries Magazine spread featuring KHCPL in an article about butterfly gardens in libraries. She went on to say that our Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom had inspired her library to create an outdoor space for kids, which they had completed the previous summer, and were looking forward to spring when the plants, native to Indiana, would come to life.
It is a lot of fun to get local, state or national attention and even better to hear that KHCPL’s work is helping other libraries find new ways to serve their residents. A deeper question though, and one colleagues and I have considered, is to what extent outside recognition matters. Should we care that someone has, in effect, graded us and given us an A?
Positive, outside acknowledgement can signal good things. It tends to be reserved for trendsetters rather than trend-followers, or for early adopters rather than those who focus on maintaining the status quo. In addition, it demonstrates that your work meets someone else’s standards. While it is never a good idea to be wholly dependent on another person or group’s assessment of your work’s value, it is equally dangerous not to appreciate that an outside perspective can be valuable. Additionally, it can help your entity or organization realize its own potential. A foundational piece of doing good work is to believe you are capable of it.
If I stopped there, however, I would be painting an incomplete picture. It can be easy to think that if one thing is exceptional then everything else is smooth, easy and all around hunky dory. I expect you can see where this is going. There can be vitally important work about which few people know or care.
As a relevant example, the butterfly garden would never have happened had we not invited the Master Gardeners of Howard County to work with us on a year-long, environmental education project in 2015. Years of effort from both parties have established the partnership we have today. The day-to-day interactions that build trust and strengthen relationships are not glamorous and are seldom the stuff of conference presentations or journal articles.
It is equally true that a successful project can be truly remarkable and at the same time offer an incomplete picture. As a practical analogy, surely I am not the only one who has angled my camera just so in order to avoid capturing the pile of junk mail on the counter. In my experience, organizations that do amazing things always have the workplace equivalent of the counter that is not as tidy as it should be.
In short, we are proud and grateful that the Soil and Water Conservation District values KHCPL’s practical sustainability projects. We are thrilled for KHCPL to be the site of a long-term installation where you may enjoy natural beauty while learning about pollinators and native plants. At the same time, we will continue to work toward playing an even more valuable role in the community.
We hope you, too, will be happy for our moment in the spotlight and then take it a step farther by letting us know your ideas for how we can help to make our community even better than it already is.
