If you are old enough to have some distance between your high school years and now, what do you notice when you look back at your former self?
For me, it is a toss-up between the internal and the external: I have a clear view of the dread of being embarrassed or even humiliated; physically, no one could miss my beloved orange, bellbottom pants along with the ever-present, dangling, macramé belt. When I consider that stage of life, my big takeaway is that I don’t, for a minute, want to go back despite the many positive experiences those years held and my compassionate admiration for the younger me. I place enormous value on that time, yet if I could return, I wouldn’t.
I see public libraries in the same way, with my current-versus-historic library view being 40 years in the making. I respect how hard 1980s library employees worked, along with their dedication to providing excellent service. Despite that, I love the way vibrant, present-day libraries have broadened their interpretation of learning and community enrichment and am proud to experience that every day as the director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.
Long before I came to KHCPL, I happened onto a library job as a college student, which led to my career home. At early jobs, occasionally I filed cards in the multi-drawer, wooden card catalogs that were a stately presence in libraries of that era. If you used those catalogs, you know it could take some time and persistence to find exactly what you wanted, especially if the drawer was a little too full. Believe me when I say that filing cards was even harder than perusing them. It was another challenge to track down all sorts of information for library visitors without the help of the Internet or online resources.
My appreciation of and high regard for the public libraries of those early days is almost tangible. I feel a warm glow just remembering the spaces. It’s hard to describe the lengths my colleagues went to as they worked to maintain a balance among serving squirmy preschoolers, boisterous kids, self-conscious teens and a wide array of adults in spaces that were relatively quiet. Even with nostalgia on its side, though, the public libraries from my past cannot for me, compare with libraries today.
To capture an image of what a vibrant, interactive, ever-evolving, 21st century library does, look no farther than your own KHCPL. We offer too many types of contemporary learning opportunities to list, including a butterfly garden that identifies each native plant, imaginative outdoor play for early learners, a tech hub where you can try out software or equipment you don’t own (or don’t know if you want to own), and vetted, online classes on any number of topics.
For those who enjoy learning in or through a social setting, KHCPL repeats “favorite” programs and designs new ones on a regular basis. Recently, for example, we have invited adults to explore cooking with an instant pot and to weave a basket, start to finish. As much as I love words, rather than struggling to paint a more complete picture for you in this column, I invite you to come visit; wander around with a tourist’s mindset. Notice an adult, using a computer to apply for a job. Look at a toddler playing in colorful balls or watch a child’s face light up as she experiments with a game and consider childhood brain development.
Note that loving the right-now is entirely consistent with acknowledging the ways it stretches us. Just as full adulthood, with its extreme-sport levels of challenge, can be uncomfortable, neither is this point in history easy for KHCPL. Nationally, libraries face previously unknown hurdles on adequate funding and diverse collections. Yet, I see the oh-so-alive present, both for me as an individual and for the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, as an asset that far outweighs our beloved, but more limited, past.
