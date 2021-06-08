It is easy for me to remember times when I felt out of place, as if I were at an event or in a space that wasn’t for people like me.
I don’t mean those times I was more alert because I didn’t quite know what to expect, such as when I attended a Jewish wedding. I am referring to the times I have felt as if I were an imposter who would be outed. For me, I have an immediate image of keeping my head down at the beauty supply store, buying time before they notice that I refuse to yank out eyebrow hairs or participate in other beauty rituals.
Most retailers and businesses have specific, limited markets: coffee shops are for people who like hot drinks or the bring-your-laptop-and-linger atmosphere, and stores that specialize in athletic gear lure in sports enthusiasts.
That is not the case at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library. Our mandate is to provide materials, services and events appropriate for every single person in our service area.
No matter what you believe, do, value or loathe, we serve you. Imagine the nearly infinite number of pieces, big and small, that make you uniquely you, and then multiply that by 76,000. Our charge is to serve each of you well.
It does not stop there, however. A medical provider can serve you well, and yet I doubt you feel truly at home there.
At KHCPL, we want each of you to see yourself reflected in library materials and services, to feel welcome when you walk into any of our locations, and even more, we want you to belong.
Without thinking about it, we want you to be effortlessly at home with us and to look forward to what we offer next. That is true if you are young or old, conservative or liberal, and any other pairing or continuum you can imagine. There should never be people who visit KHCPL and feel as if the library just isn’t for people like them.
Think of a person with whom you have fundamental disagreements, perhaps a person you would be very uncomfortable being with one-on-one for a whole day. Now picture what that person would want KHCPL to do, buy or provide. I expect that if your imagination is in good working order, you now have a snapshot of a KHCPL wish list that is very unlike the one you would create.
Recently, we put the final touches on KHCPL’s Equity Action Plan. It lays out several pages worth of specific actions we will be taking to help us do a better job of ensuring that everyone we serve feels valued, welcomed and seen.
It is possible that, as a result, you will notice more items or events at KHCPL that surprise you, are not a fit for you or your family, or even make you uncomfortable. When that happens, I respectfully ask you to look at the enormous range of materials, programs, and services your library offers and find the place where you belong.
Allow others, the ones with whom you will never see eye to eye, to do the same. Help KHCPL create a true place of belonging for people like you and for people not at all like you — 76,000 of them.
