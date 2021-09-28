When you think of the word “civil,” what comes to mind? I would guess that most of us gravitate toward connotations related vaguely to the idea of government or civilians. “Civil liberties” might come to mind. As an adjective, however, “civil” has a number of meanings. One of them, used less often today, was very familiar to me as a child.
My parents, using that warning tone known to moms and dads everywhere, would give their children “the look,” and say, “Be civil to each other.” The warning had nothing to do with civilians and everything to do with civility and treating each other with courtesy.
The one place I still use that word today is when I think of civil discourse or, more accurately, the lack of civil discourse in society. Of course, the things we say to each other, largely on social media and even sometimes in person, are rooted in layers of beliefs. Some of those are tied to a worldview and what that tells us about those who disagree with us. Other foundational pieces, however, can be simpler, such as what we know about communication and how good we are at applying what we know.
If you have even a passing interest in bringing back conversational civility, consider how the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library can help. The absolute easiest way to do that, especially if you spend most of your time with family or friends who are similar to you in many ways, is simply to visit your favorite KHCPL location. If you spend some time people-watching you are likely to notice those with backgrounds, experiences and day-to-day lives that are different from yours. That is a great starting point for looking for the beauty in others and in our differences and for thinking about why they might see the world differently than you do.
A step that is a bit harder is to take time to make a conscious effort to learn about others and how they see the world. At times, KHCPL offers events such as the Human Library, specifically aimed at allowing you to spend time asking questions and learning about another person who has lived something you have not. KHCPL is also a go-to for self-directed learning. Decide what you would like to learn about, then search our catalog and databases on your own or ask us for help. If you specify that you want to read both sides of a controversial topic, we are happy to assist you in that.
Last, do not discount the value of learning more about communication. A book I have read multiple times and rely on as a practical guide is “Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes are High.” The advice is best for friends, family and co-workers rather than relative strangers but casts a wide net in the types of conversations it addresses. We have other potentially apropos materials, too, including nonfiction books on listening, having conversations that matter, finding common ground and the psychological need for belonging.
Just as my brothers and I needed frequent reminders about how to treat each other, many of us now need those reminders as we go about our lives. Surely, it is possible still to disagree in ways that are respectful of others and of their humanity. Let KHCPL support you in being one of those who sets the tone.
