It’s not a bad thing for a librarian to like quotes. After all, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has several hundred thousand items and most of those are likely to have a quotation in them that would resonate with you, a friend or a friend of a friend. Since I, however, won’t touch books or films in the horror genre with the proverbial 10-foot pole, it is rather unexpected that I am sharing a Stephen King quote with you.
In addition to his well-known fiction, a number of years ago, King wrote a memoir called "On Writing." While I admit to never having read it, it is on my Someday Maybe list and I have seen it quoted a number of times. This is the segment that caught my attention: “Let’s get one thing clear right now, shall we? There is no Idea Dump, no Story Central, no Island of the Buried Bestsellers; good story ideas seem to come quite literally from nowhere, sailing at you right out of the empty sky: two previously unrelated ideas come together and make something new under the sun. Your job isn’t to find these ideas but to recognize them when they show up.”
As someone to whom authors have long seemed shrouded in mystique, the reference to where book ideas come from is inherently interesting. From my own experience, outside the realm of books, I recognize the broader application of concepts realigning into something new and I expect you do, too. The final line of the quote, though, is the one I find to be most compelling: It’s up to us to recognize good ideas. When we race through life, feeling pressure from what seems to be every conceivable direction, are we giving ourselves the time and brain space to identify the best new ideas when they show up?
One of my favorite parts of being the director of KHCPL — a privilege, really — is to be on the lookout for great ideas from our employees and patrons. Apparently, recognizing a promising idea makes all those feel-good chemicals fire in my body. It creates that natural high I feel after exercising except without the sweat or sore muscles. That is the fun part.
King’s quote above stops just short of the difficult part that follows on the heels of noticing a shiny, new idea. The hard part, in his case, is writing the book, or in KHCPL’s case, bringing the idea to fruition. Implementing ideas is messy work that involves a lot of planning and preparation and, in my experience, the occasional fervent wish for a crystal ball.
KHCPL employees are at that very stage right now in developing what will be, eventually, home delivery of library materials for you. For many years we have delivered items to those who cannot readily leave their homes; this new venture is not about mobility but convenience. In our culture, we have become accustomed to things showing up on our doorsteps from Amazon boxes to groceries. It is the norm and KHCPL wants to offer that same level of service. Don’t call us just yet, though. Currently, we are creating the infrastructure and working out the logistics: weatherproof containers, internal processes and technology that needs to play nicely with so much other technology.
Let’s amend King’s quote this way by following it up with this short sentence: “Then, do the hard work of bringing the idea to life.”
