Sentences that start with the words, “I should …” can show up in our thoughts surprisingly often. How we feel about them varies, but everyone I know has a series of mental bookmarks for things they mean to do. The reason we create those reminders is that, whether it’s getting more exercise or flossing our teeth, we seem to gravitate toward spending our time on things that are more rewarding or comfortable.
It’s perfectly natural to be drawn to positive experiences; we need both happiness and joy. It’s true, too, that when we look back on the difficult times we experienced individually or collectively, we notice that many of them resulted in growth we would otherwise never have known.
Because of the tendency of discomfort to add value to our lives, I am inviting you to make time for something that I can best describe as devastating, and to come to it with an open mind. You may have heard that the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is hosting a traveling exhibition, Americans and the Holocaust, on the second floor of KHCPL Main. The exhibit has begun and is here through Aug. 17, and you may visit it independently or sign up for a staff-led tour. With its emphasis on the American viewpoint, it gives us the chance to learn and think about what Americans knew, how they got their information and the contemporary circumstances that influenced their responses to events in Europe. As I went through the panels, I struggled with hard questions. Why did such a large majority of Americans favor isolationism in the face of tragedy? How did those who dissented form a different opinion? What would I have done if I had been alive at the time?
When you visit, I recommend the complementary experience of viewing local information from the period that we have displayed on the library’s lower level. I found it to be so incredibly real to read newspaper coverage that Kokomo residents saw from the 1930s through 1945, coverage of Hitler, Nazis and the Holocaust in real time.
As a companion piece to the exhibition, KHCPL is offering multiple programs for adults and teens. A Tuesday evening series features personal perspectives of Holocaust survivors or their descendants and is being offered at 6 p.m. at KHCPL Main each Tuesday through Aug. 15. Check the “events” link at www.khcpl.org or KHCPL’s program newsletter mailed to your home to read about these and additional chances to engage more deeply with the topic. One of the events I plan to attend is a July 31 panel discussion responding to clips of Ken Burns’ documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust.”
With a summer calendar that is undoubtedly chock full, I had trouble capturing one final, overarching reason for you to prioritize a trip to your library when it is guaranteed to be distressing. As it turns out, I knew just who could articulate the inherent value of what is on offer. My brother, Dr. Dwight Brautigam, Professor of European History and Department Chair of History & Political Science at Huntington University in Indiana, put it this way: “Careful reflection on the past enriches every person, no matter how joyous or painful that past may be. The better we know our past, the better we know ourselves, our neighbors, and our world. That helps us understand more fully why our lives have significance.”
Take one small step toward truly seeing your local and global neighbors, and your own place in it all, by learning about a critical piece of our past, and do it right here in our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.