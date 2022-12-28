Each December, I enjoy highlighting for you a few books from my personal reading over the past 12 months. I borrowed each of them, of course, from the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library. This year, they fit loosely around the theme, “Meeting the Challenge.”
Ed Yong’s “An Immense World” requires the reader to challenge their beliefs and assumptions about the sensory world. Since our only experience of senses is the human one, it is natural to think that what we experience makes up the totality of senses that exist. Yong takes research from around the world and synthesizes data about sensations animals have that we cannot entirely imagine. His masterful use of metaphor and imagery helps to bridge the gap between our world and the mystical one of other creatures.
If you are drawn to endearing and memorable characters, meet Frank, the owner of the store referred to in “The Music Shop” by Rachel Joyce. It’s 1988, Frank is committed to vinyl, and life is hard in his English town and especially on Unity Street. He neither plays nor reads music, yet he speaks it in a way few people do: If he truly listens, he hears the music each person needs at that moment. His uniqueness, awkwardness and past trauma unfold as he tries to navigate the emotional challenge presented by the mysterious Ilse Brauchmann.
Facing and challenging the stories we tell about our pasts and ourselves can bring hope, a truth Shelby Van Pelt subtly weaves into a quirky tale in “Remarkably Bright Creatures.” An aging and increasingly fragile widow, a young man with a chronic mess of a life, and a giant Pacific octopus who is brilliant, condescending and utterly charming, star in this novel with wide appeal. The Puget Sound backdrop adds bonus appeal.
What happens when a cozy mystery meets the British royals, with a spot of political intrigue and lots of name-dropping thrown in? You get S.J. Bennett’s romp, “The Windsor Knot.” It’s 2016 and Queen Elizabeth is a behind-the-scenes super sleuth. Rozie, her newest secretary, meets the Queen’s challenge head-on and together they crack the case of a Russian pianist, found dead in circumstances that would not reflect well on Windsor Castle. Be aware that the references to Putin were written prior to the current Russia Ukraine conflict.
Sophie Go, the title character of Roselle Lim’s “Sophie Go’s Lonely Hearts Club,” has returned to Toronto after attending matchmaking school in Shanghai. Desperate to support herself due to a problem with her credentials, she happens onto the Old Ducks, a group of elderly Chinese bachelors. She pushes herself and these men as they consider how they see themselves and whether some risks are worth taking.
If you are adventurous enough to act on a book recommendation with fewer details, consider these additional titles: “The Patron Saint of Second Chances” (Christine Simon), with its over-the-top plot and wacky humor, kept me smiling all the way through; “Fencing with the King” (Diana Abu-Jaber) made me consider identity and family relationships while experiencing a culture entirely unlike my own; “The Bodyguard” (Katherine Center) exceeded the rom-com formula in fun and surprising ways; and “The Miracle Moment: How Tough Conversations Can Actually Transform Your Most Important Relationships” (Nicole Unice) had the double distinction of being an audiobook I listened to twice and a book I gifted to a friend.
I hope you will join one of these fictional characters as they conquer internal and external challenges or take it closer to home by trying one of my non-fiction recommendations. Either way, visit or contact KHCPL for these or other reads that will stick with you after you have turned the last page.
