If you made a list of everything you can control, I feel confident your list would be long on behaviors and short on outcomes. On the other hand, if you thought carefully while listing all the outcomes you could influence, I predict you would discover that you have far more pull than you expected. One of my favorite parts of being the director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is when KHCPL employees provide clear demonstrations of positive truths, and today I am showing the power of consistent, constructive behaviors. KHCPL employees, collectively, have enormous influence on a factor that is intangible, yet critical: KHCPL’s reputation.
Recently, I saw the jaw-dropping results of compiled surveys, completed by library visitors who attended KHCPL programs over the summer. If you were to guess what percentage of respondents said the program they attended met their expectations, what would you say? I doubt you would have imagined the truth: all 850-plus replies were, “Yes,” for a customer satisfaction score of 100%. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, the satisfaction benchmarks for major industries range from 73% for hotels to 81% for breweries.
It seems as if there should be a slogan in there somewhere about libraries besting breweries, but I will ignore that distraction because our survey asked another significant question: “How likely are you to recommend KHCPL programs to others?” The 92% “very likely” response is remarkable on its own before learning that the other 8% answered, “Likely.” Another 100% rating is nothing short of astonishing.
Some respondents chose to include comments that point back to the way KHCPL employees’ programs earned phenomenal ratings. One of those is the content, described as “fun,” “very relaxing,” and, quite possibly my favorite, “epic.” If you have any experience selecting material and planning presentation methodology as an instructor or group leader, you know that finding the sweet spot that meets your audience right where they are is much harder than it sounds. The fact that our in-house presenters nailed it each time truly is breathtaking. To be clear, our survey results included outside presenters, as well, some of whom perform professionally. I am delighted that those performers got excellent marks, too, because an important fact is that they didn’t show up here on their own. KHCPL employees selected them, an activity that represents another whole skill set.
The data I have shared shows how KHCPL employees’ enthusiasm, experience and sheer love of what they do provides countless little pieces that influence how you view the library. This monthly column offers another small piece by giving me the chance to tell KHCPL’s story. You are in control of your perspective and opinion, yet we as employees have abundant chances to provide input.
When I am tempted to notice what I cannot control, I am grateful for this reminder from KHCPL staff. Every day they show up, living out the library’s mission of creating opportunities for our community to become its best. By doing their jobs with excellence, they demonstrate how the characteristics and behaviors that are within our control can have a measurable impact on individual’s experiences with KHCPL. Providing “epic” experiences that lead to a first-rate customer satisfaction score is an exceptional step toward the sort of reputation that is every organization’s dream.
