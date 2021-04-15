Do you consider yourself a curious person? It has taken me years of conscious effort to internalize the idea that curiosity is generally positive after the steady diet of “curiosity killed the cat” comments I heard as a child. Alliteration is handy and that is an easy phrase to remember but a quick Google search reveals that curiosity is associated with any number of positive outcomes.
Through our work at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, I have interacted with the value of curiosity in vastly different arenas. Let’s start with the smallest library users. If you have ever spent time with young children, you are familiar with how many questions they ask.
Preschoolers tend to be curious all on their own and it is a great match for the tremendous development happening in their brains at that stage in their lives. With the miniature outdoor play space we developed at KHCPL Main, we hope to capitalize on that curiosity to nudge the development of young imaginations. Last spring, with so little known about how COVID is transmitted, we did not check out the blocks, toy cars and themed play sets that are the perfect tools for taking out into that space and engaging in make believe.
That is changing soon, and I am looking forward to inviting little ones to try out toys driven by human creativity rather than by batteries or pre-programmed screens.
In previous columns, I have encouraged older adults to follow their own curiosity for reasons related to health. The act of learning new things, for example by using KHCPL’s magazines, books or online learning tools, can play an important role in preserving brain health. Of course, the library has additional information about this, too, including books on how to eat to prevent brain decline. Curiosity and exploring new ideas also can help us to remain engaged with life and the world around us even under difficult circumstances such as isolation. If you are now venturing out, we hope you will feed your curiosity by visiting KHCPL and browsing for items that pique your curiosity. If you are still being cautious, our curbside service is the next best thing.
If you have ever had a challenging conversation with a friend, family member or co-worker, or avoided talking about a topic because you knew in advance it was likely to go badly, curiosity can help you out there, too. The book "Crucial Conversations" by Kerry Patterson et al. gives practical advice on how to be more like super communicators who get great results even in conversations where emotions are running high. Every time I read this book, a new technique sticks with me and most recently it was this: “When people become furious, become curious.” If you are truly curious about what the other person thinks and why, it can help to change the direction of the conversation. That is only one piece of their advice, of course, or it would be a very short book, but curiosity is a tool that can make a difference.
I hope these thoughts have helped to rev up your own curiosity and that you follow through by dropping by any KHCPL location, checking out the “events” tab at khcpl.org, or accessing any of our digital products. If you would like suggestions on where or how to start, we are happy to help with that too, by phone or in person. Together, let’s stay curious.
