“‘There are four things that lead to wisdom. You ready for them?’ She nodded, wondering when the police work would begin. Gamache held up his hand as a fist and raised a finger with each point. ‘They are four sentences we learn to say, and mean. I was wrong. I’m sorry. I don’t know. I need help.’”
This excerpt from “Still Life” by Louise Penny came to mind recently in the course of my work. I thought about how useful and succinct this advice is for any of us who want to create and maintain good relationships, whether we are familiar with the fictional Inspector Gamache or not.
Although I write in this space monthly, I talk about books infrequently, especially fiction, and as the director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library that may strike you as odd. It’s based on an underlying assumption: it seems that nearly everyone associates libraries with books, so I use my platform here, instead, to broaden your understanding of what our public library is and can be.
I do love fiction, though, and after decades of being a reader, I am still caught off guard when I encounter new facts, impactful insights, laugh-out-loud phrases or important truths in the pages of novels. Stories offer so much more than that, especially when they are novel length, but for today let’s look at a few fictional highlights from my recent reads.
Do you know about prosopagnosia? Be assured that it was unfamiliar to me, too, until I read a perfectly ordinary romance. Facial recognition hinges on activity in a very specific area of the human brain. When it malfunctions, either temporarily or permanently, facial features are scattered, discrete items, rather like something shipped unassembled by Ikea. That is my non-medical description of prosopagnosia. Because I learned about this in a context that matters, i.e. it’s impossible to be a portrait artist without the ability to see faces, I was all the more intrigued and did a little online research to learn more.
A historical mystery gave me cause to consider British colonialism in India. I concluded that my 21st Century perspective could easily vary from that of the Euro-Indian narrator who had served with the British army, saw the race and caste hierarchies as an ordinary part of life and understood the price an individual would pay if, according to the British government, their actions amounted to treason.
Fiction allowed me to imagine parenting a child who is not only the product of rape, but who has genius-level intelligence and whose existence is unknown to the biological father and his family. What must it be like to be that single parent when family obligations threaten the anonymity she has built to keep her child safe? On a practical level, how do any of us learn to trust after experiencing a life-shattering event?
I could share countless more examples, including seeing what seemingly insignificant behaviors might look like to a former FBI agent and running across a laugh-out-loud line when an employee thinks that to the library director, murder would be a small matter in exchange for library funding.
Not all of these will be as significant or memorable as the Gamache quote I shared several paragraphs ago, one that sums up the humble stance we need to succeed with others.
What they have in common, however, is that they reflect something about life that deepens discernment, empathy or a connection to our shared human condition. Pull out your KHCPL card, make time for a novel and let it exercise your understanding of who we are.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.