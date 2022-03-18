As you stick your toe over the line between winter and spring, how are you feeling about the goals you set for yourself when we began a fresh year? You might have gone the traditional route and made a resolution or two, you may be more the type to have planned measurable goals or perhaps you chose a single word you want to focus on for the entire year. There is another approach, however: those who live life as it comes, leaving the big goals and resolutions to others.
Whatever your starting point and regardless of how clear or fuzzy you are about the future you want, the one thing we have in common is that we hope for positive things. The act of turning our clocks forward strikes me as a useful symbol for movement in our own lives. It is a great time of year for each of us to “spring forward,” and the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has materials to help you get the momentum you need.
Let’s start with the estimated 29% of you who made New Year’s resolutions. If your resolutions have fizzled and your internal voice is berating you for failing (again), a good first step might be to read or listen to a book that makes you reconsider perfectionism or how you talk to yourself. Being told you are a loser isn’t the best foundation for future success. If you are a recovering perfectionist, one option that is available as a physical book, e-book, and e-audiobook is "The Gifts of Imperfection" by Brené Brown. KHCPL owns the 10th anniversary edition of the New York Times #1 bestseller, whether you missed it or would like to revisit it. Another option, also available at KHCPL in multiple formats, is Kristin Neff’s "Self-Compassion: Stop Beating Yourself Up and Leave Insecurity Behind." If you are concerned that self-compassion is the same as self-pity, this is not the case. To check out the concepts behind the book, visit https://self-compassion.org.
One mistake we humans make is having very broad goals that we haven’t broken down into smaller actions or, its cousin, having a long list of things we want to change within a short amount of time. If you have fallen into either of those traps, consider the possibility of focusing more deeply on a single behavior or topic. KHCPL has items on almost every topic you can imagine, from effective communication to handling the jerk at work.
If you have goals, are highly motivated, and would like a little outside help in your quest to meet them, take a look at Nicole Lynn’s "Agent You: Show Up, Do the Work, and Succeed on Your Own Terms." Lynn has had enormous personal success, including as an agent for a top-three NFL draft pick, so she has experience with the strategies she shares.
If you who have no particular plan or goals but feel a bit uneasy about that, consider Michael Hyatt’s claim that most of us put more effort into planning a vacation than in planning our lives. Find that opinion, and more, in "Living Forward" (Hyatt and Harkavy). A different approach in Burnett and Evans’ "Designing Your Life" looks at how you can apply design thinking on a personal level. As is the case with previous titles, you may borrow these from KHCPL in both physical and digital formats.
Whatever your circumstances, KHCPL has resources to help you make this year the best it can be. Let us know how we can help you spring forward.
