If the parents and authority figures who surrounded you as a child were at all similar to mine, it is likely you heard a number of reminders not to talk about another person “behind her back.”
It was many years later that I thought about the assumption on which the maxim depends, which is that everything we say about those who aren’t present is going to be critical, gossipy or negative in some way. If you subscribe to that notion about human nature, I am here to tell you that it simply is not true, or at least it is not the case at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.
As KHCPL’s director, I interact with our employees quite often. Recently I noticed a pattern: I kept hearing what I refer to as “good rumors.” My terminology is not entirely precise, since they were not rumors in the literal sense. It is more accurate to say they were compliments about someone’s work or behavior, shared with me when the person being complimented wasn’t present.
Some of the positive comments were very clear and direct. An employee told me that her current supervisor is the best manager she’s ever had, a staffer mentioned what a great job her newish supervisor is doing, and an employee who told me how much he appreciated a peer coming alongside him to move along a project that isn’t in any way that manager’s responsibility. One employee noted how excited she is as a library user about some of the things KHCPL has coming down the pike.
Other comments were more nuanced. An employee mentioned the positive vibe she had noticed in another department and credited it to a relatively new employee there. I learned indirectly about an employee who stepped in to support another employee in a way that is usually done by a family member, and heard employees acknowledging the work of coworkers with whom they hadn’t always seen eye to eye. Employees who joined KHCPL within the past few months told me how much they enjoy working with their new colleagues.
These experiences may seem more applicable if you are in the workforce currently. With a little imagination, though, we can apply them anywhere people spend time together. If you volunteer, are active in a church or club, or even spend time with a group of friends or neighbors, you will have opportunities to compliment others when they are not in the room.
To clarify, the practice I have described can never replace letting others know, in person, how much you admire what they did, said or contributed. Think of passing along those compliments to a third party as an especially effective supplement. It reinforces a culture of positivity and appreciation that people create face-to-face.
Wouldn’t the world be a great place if talking “behind your back” became synonymous with telling others all the things you appreciate about that person? Whatever circles you move in, go start some “positive rumors” and encourage your friends and acquaintances to do the same. Tell them you heard about it from the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library. Together we can start a movement.
