When I was 16, as is true of most 16-year-olds, I thought I had a lot figured out. I had deciphered the unwritten codes that governed popularity, authority, and family and had a good grasp of countless other dynamics. Of course, much of that was built on assumptions and many of those would go the way of a tire with a slow leak. Others shattered in an instant.
I expect that, like me, you can remember exactly where you were when you received world-shifting news. I have a vivid mental image of the moment I learned that someone my age had been raped by her father repeatedly, dating from her earliest memories and ending, finally, when he began to worry that she would get pregnant. Her Mom had tended to the medical issues that arise when a young child is sexually assaulted, so seemed to be complicit.
In many ways, I grew up that day. My assumptions about childhood and family were gone, and now, decades later, I have come back to that memory again and again. Unexpectedly, the link has been the current controversy over who decides what content should be available in schools and libraries. Those 1970s 16-year-olds I remember have counterparts today, some who are experiencing an unspeakable reality and others who learn suddenly that life can be cruel and hard in a way that stuns them.
Whether we recognize them or not, some of those kids are likely to visit a Kokomo-Howard County Public Library (KHCPL) location. When they do, what material will they find? Will our collection have books that reflect the gritty reality of life and make an isolated young person feel seen? Will they find nonfiction that gives them words to articulate what is happening to them? What will we have for the others, the naïve confidants who have a new reality to confront? There is one thing I am certain we agree on: none of us wants even one of them to become a statistic that serves as a reason to re-share the Suicide Lifeline.
I have worked in libraries for nearly 40 years, and I can tell you that all those libraries included some items that didn’t align with my beliefs or worldview. With a collection that serves every resident’s point of view, that is likely to happen to all library users. In one memorable conversation, I spoke with a parent who was frustrated that her young teen kept bringing home novels that encouraged her to pray about problems. That wasn’t the outlook that mom wanted her daughter to adopt.
At KHCPL, we encourage adults to experience the library with their kids and teens. We unquestioningly support parents’ rights to guide their children’s reading. In addition, we serve all of you: parents who object to bad language in kids’ books and those who are concerned about characters who pray, teens who aren’t ready for hard reality and teens who are living it. What is objectionable to one can be just what someone else hopes to find, and what is comforting, clarifying, or even, dare I say, lifesaving, to one child or teen might be something that doesn’t fit your family’s values.
One practical, local way you can uphold one of the most basic ideals of our country is by allowing others the freedom to borrow and request library materials that meet their needs, while you do the same. Let’s live out our shared values of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness with humility, acknowledging the library as a shared space for us all.
