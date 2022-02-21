In a twist on the free-association test used in psychology, what comes to mind when you hear, “American Girl doll?” If you have girls in your life, or have had one at any point since the late 1980s, you may have any number of responses: money pit, tearful pleas and possibly even a pilgrimage to a major metropolitan area to visit an American Girl store.
In case your life never became entangled with the American Girl empire, it began with dolls representing girls from various points in American history and accompanying children’s novels that told each girl’s story; it grew into something much more. The “money pit” reference refers to the fact that customers who buy a doll tend to buy more (and more) items including outfits, accessories and additional dolls.
I was a relatively new librarian in North Carolina in 1986 when I read reviews of the first American Girl books published by Pleasant Co. The literary quality of the books seemed middling, at best, the idea that the company planned to pair them with dolls sounded gimmicky, and I had a limited book budget. I decided to buy “better” books for my community. In 1998, Mattel purchased Pleasant Co., rebranded it American Girl, and what I have to show for it is a cringe-worthy memory of being snooty about what library users “should” read.
I was one among many librarians when I prioritized “highbrow” over “lowbrow” materials as recently as the 1980s and ‘90s. Charlie Robinson, the director of the Baltimore County Public Library at that time, was famous for advocating buying far more copies of the items people most wanted to borrow. Many librarians refused to read bestsellers on principle and grudgingly bought limited numbers of copies for their patrons. I am happy to report that since that time, the library profession has changed dramatically. Having lived a lot of life myself, I can attest personally to the social and emotional value of entertainment that offers no purpose other than pure escapism.
Even when librarians were prone to prize literary and educational quality and looked down on more popular fare, the profession has long supported each individual’s or family’s right to choose materials that match their worldview or values. Dr. Lester Asheim, in the seminal 1953 article “Not Censorship but Selection,” articulated key differences between the two practices. One of his conclusions is that the positive motivation of librarians who look for reasons to purchase or retain a book as opposed to censors who look for reasons to reject material differentiates the practices. He believed that a diverse collection demonstrates a library’s commitment to give voice to a wide range of perspectives.
At the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, we do our best to buy a range of items so that you will find materials that support your worldview and those that allow you to explore what others believe if you choose to do so. We have selectors who work actively to build diverse collections, yet I can assure you that none of them feels superior to those of us who check out items tied to popular culture rather than classic literature. One last reassurance: If you find yourself desperate to plan an American Girl party, cook an American Girl breakfast or just read an American Girl book, KHCPL will gladly come to your rescue.
