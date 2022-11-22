I expect you know at least one person who revels in generosity. I have several people within my circle who are so generous you might describe them as being ridiculously so. Personally, I have been on the receiving end of someone else’s sacrificial giving more times than I can count, and I have noticed how often it is the same for the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.
As do many public libraries, KHCPL has a companion, non-profit organization called the Friends of the Library that raises money to support KHCPL.
Often, the Friends fund mini grants for equipment, supplies or library programming, or give supplemental monies toward capital projects or large initiatives. The remarkable thing is that this non-profit is organized and run entirely by volunteers. The officers and board of the Friends of the Library donate their time to raise funds, which they do primarily by selling books. It might be the closest thing to a literal interpretation of “time is money” you’ll ever see; the generous gifts of their time turn into tangible benefits for library visitors.
While the Friends of the Library receive many donations during any given year, recently they were the recipients of a large, unusual and extremely generous donation from a lifelong book collector. The donor needed to part with much-loved books that she, and in some cases her parents, had carefully acquired.
Many are authenticated first editions, and some are autographed. They are very different from many items the Friends receive, and I say this as someone who kept a complete Shakespeare for decades, never using it for anything more than adding thick books to the seat of a chair so I could climb up on them to reach an overhead light fixture. That aside, the donor included some items that the Friends will sell online, due to their greater value. But what about the rest of the donation? That is where you come in.
It is always a good time to shop for the booklover in your life and the upcoming season may offer even more reasons — or excuses, if you are casting about for a good reason to buy a holiday gift for yourself. That is why the Friends of the Library will be offering a one day only pop-up shop where you will be able to purchase some of the first editions mentioned above, along with adult and children’s Christmas-themed books, CDs and DVDs, and other specialty items including coffee table books and multi-volume sets.
The pop-up shop will be offered at KHCPL Main from 3 until 7 p.m. Dec. 2. As a bonus, if you drop by at 5:30 p.m. or so you will be able to participate in First Friday events which last until 8 p.m. You will have a chance to interact with Wrangler the miniature horse, play Rudolph games, or have a family photo taken in our Digital Den, in addition to shopping to support the Friends of KHCPL.
Please complete the generosity cycle by adding the pop-up shop to your calendar and making time to purchase items for yourself, a family member or a booklover in your life.
Having moved to Kokomo 10 years ago, I have admired this generous community, made up of incredibly giving individuals, nearly from the day I arrived. I am more than grateful that the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is a beneficiary of that admirable charitable spirit in so many ways.
