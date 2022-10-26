If you had asked me 18 months ago how much I thought I could have in common with a 12-year-old, my answer would have been, “Not much.” In all fairness, it has been quite some time since I was 12. The fact of the matter is, though, that during the intervening months I have spent quite a bit of one-on-one time with a young person, much of it delightedly discovering just how wrong I was. The former 12-year-old and I have explored our shared need to create, learned from each other and divulged our opinions on any number of things, a description you might apply to friendships with people of any age.
If you feel curious about my intergenerational story or drawn in by its warmth, know that the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library offers opportunities for you to experience a small taste of something similar. An organization that is open freely to every resident is, by definition, multigenerational. Let’s think about how that might bring value to our segmented, and often fragmented, society.
When you visit KHCPL, whether casually or at a formal program, you are very likely to run into people from various generations. Today, as I walked through the library, I went a few steps out of my way to admire two babies in a double stroller. Their mom was signing them up for their very first library cards, so I exchanged a few words with her too. That brief, positive social interaction with strangers brightened my afternoon. A random encounter with baby cuteness illustrates the way a simple library visit can benefit us as social creatures. If you attend a program or class, you may have a more prolonged opportunity to observe or learn from someone who represents a different age demographic. Arrive with an open mind, and it is possible that your experience will challenge assumptions or biases, possibly even some you were not aware you had. At our upcoming “Ain’t Burned All the Bright: Art and Poetry” program, for example, you might meet a teen or millennial who prefers art to video games.
Within your own family or friend network, KHCPL offers an opportunity on a deeper level: teens, along with adults of all ages, are welcome at many library programs. We invite you to bring along two or more generations for joint learning or memory making. Once your child or grandchild hits the teen years, planning outings that are comfortable and fun for the pair of you can get quite a bit more difficult. Finding great choices that do not require a costly membership or out-of-pocket fee can feel impossible, which makes library events even more appealing. An employee told me recently that KHCPL adult/teen events have been a great fit for her and her teenaged son.
The idea that multigenerational encounters or activities could do anything from adding a spot of happiness to strengthening relationships is a perfect example of the invisible value of community institutions. Our society has a tendency to group us by age from the time we are born; public libraries buck that trend. The next time you visit any location of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library or attend a KHCPL program, take a few moments to notice the ages of those around you and consider how what you are seeing might butt up against your stereotypes. Help to build a strong community by including intergenerational relationships as a critical building block.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.