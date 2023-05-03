Have you ever seen the sun sparkling on water, buried your fingers in a puppy’s fur, or smelled the scent of bread baking and felt an instant pop of joy or an immediate cocoon of peace? Chances are that was a glimmer. This use of the word has only been around since 2018, so you may not have described it that way, or even really noticed it. To put it in context, glimmer is tied to Polyvagal theory; other parts of it may be more familiar.
The glimmer’s opposite, a trigger, has made its way into the popular lexicon. Many of us understand we can have a negative physiological response to a sensation or experience in our immediate environment. Instead of focusing on what leads to fight, flight or freeze, today I invite you to consider glimmers. They impact us physically just as triggers do, albeit in a positive way. Be aware that they are specific to you as an individual, although certainly some are shared. One of mine that is immediate, quite common, and too wonderful to describe happens when I detect the sound of lapping waves.
I’m pleased to say that libraries are just the place to be on the alert for possible glimmers. You can train yourself to be more attuned to them, and a trip to a Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location is a good place to practice.
If you spent happy or peaceful times in libraries several decades ago, I recommend you visit KHCPL Main, head to the Genealogy and Local History area, step just inside the door, and take a deep breath. This room has old volumes, wood furniture and whatever other elements create the essential scent of historic libraries. I expect for me, the glimmer stems from the anticipation of choosing a new title as a child in my school library, reinforced by wandering college stacks while in the throes of researching a new-to-me topic.
Were academic libraries a happy place for you? If so, don’t leave KHCPL Main without taking some time to visit the second floor and sit down at a study carrell. A few years ago, I brought in my laptop and sat in a carrell to work on my income taxes. It was such a glimmer-y experience that I remember the whole thing fondly, which is saying a lot for an activity involving the IRS. As car manufacturers say, your mileage may vary. It’s possible you never came back from library wanderings to find that a good-looking, fellow collegiate had left a crush-inducing note in your carrell. All the same, I suggest you give it a try.
It’s possible this next glimmer of mine results directly from having grown up where you can expect snow seven months of the year and the average annual snowfall is 166 inches. I still recommend it, however. On a day when it’s snowing, especially if the flakes are big and fluffy, stop by KHCPL South. Find a comfy seat near the expanse of curved windows and watch the snow. Somehow, the combination of being cozy and safe while surrounded by falling snow is pure magic for me. Take a moment to check out the stained-glass light fixtures, too; they are bound to produce a perfect glimmer for someone, and it might be you.
My wish for you is that you become fully aware of those brief but palpable moments of joy and peace. Notice them, revel in them, and collect them, especially when you visit KHCPL.
