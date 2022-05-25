Think back and recall your first cell phone. Remember how it looked, how it felt in your hand and its capabilities. That phone may seem downright laughable by today’s standards. Now imagine the first iPad, which went on the market just 12 years ago. When I think about the pace at which technology has evolved, it seems truly incomprehensible. If you follow this column and wonder why I am writing about techy things at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library (again), my goal is to keep you up to date.
New this month is the KHCPL app. You might already use Hoopla or other apps that link to a specific library vendor’s content. In contrast, the app we have just rolled out allows you an easy way to view or manage your borrowed items, check for upcoming events and access many of our online resources — all formatted for easy use on your mobile device.
Even if you are not interested in the app for any other reason, once you download it, you won’t have to carry your physical library card again. The app displays a large image of your library card’s barcode; our self-check machines will respond to it just as they would your traditional card. Whether you wholeheartedly embrace the app universe, consider visiting the app store, searching “Kokomo library,” and downloading the KHCPL app. I am admittedly biased, but I think it is worth having.
For those of you who use, or are considering trying, e-books or digital audiobooks, we made a change recently that is more along the lines of an upgrade. The Libby app, which provides content from OverDrive, now provides materials from a statewide consortium. This offers you a much larger collection of resources, and the lending period has increased from 14 days to 21 days. That extra week to read or listen to an item may not seem significant to you, but I assure you that I am enjoying it a great deal. It is especially useful if you read or listen to multiple items simultaneously, for example nonfiction and fiction titles, or two different genres, so you always have a choice that suits your mood.
Also new to KHCPL patrons is a streaming movie service that aims to provide enriching forms of entertainment. The platform is Kanopy, and its documentaries, classic movies and more are free to you with your KHCPL card. If it has been a while since you looked at khcpl.org to check out the curated online resources we provide, do stop by. What you find could surprise you.
I learned something new just a few weeks ago. Due to a patron’s question, I discovered that Hoopla includes content that a vendor sells separately via subscription but is entirely free through KHCPL. As an aside, I developed fresh appreciation for an old standby, library card access to the full Consumer Reports, when my washing machine died and I wanted to see performance ratings for various brands and models.
For all its flaws and pitfalls, technology can add richness and convenience to our lives when we use it well. If you would like more information about KHCPL’s tools and resources I have mentioned, please contact us. We would love to introduce you to all that the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has available that will be the perfect match for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.