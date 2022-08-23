What is your best memory of being half of a fantastic duo? The question may prompt images of a teammate, best friend, spouse or business partner, for starters. It’s the experience of a twosome that somehow is better than the sum of their individual characteristics. While no relationship is perfect, there are hallmarks, generally, of those who are better together. There is give and take, and knowing and being known. In some mysterious way, the things that make them who they are become interwoven. Each knows when to encourage and when to push back and is willing to defer to the other’s strengths without feeling less-than.
One of my favorite things about the better-together concept is that it is true of organizations. I can attest, as the director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, that local residents benefit enormously through the organizations and businesses that pair up with us. With a broad mission and limited resources, leveraging other organizations’ expertise is key to serving you well. Similarly, partners broaden their reach via KHCPL.
Some partnerships result in opportunities that otherwise would be out of reach financially on a public library budget. Coming up in October, for example, author Sherri L. Smith will visit Kokomo thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of Howard County. Doubling up our partners is sweeter still; her presentation is part of Howard County Reads, an annual community-wide reading initiative, and so she will speak at Indiana University Kokomo, a long-time partner in this venture.
Given the range of societal ills that surround us, I am grateful for organizations that bring direct services to some of our most vulnerable KHCPL visitors. Given the recent rise in mental illness, it is especially pertinent that Four County has begun providing casework assistance at KHCPL Main twice per month. In addition, KHCPL can offer free legal aid weekly only because of our partnership with Pro Bono Indiana Inc.
Have you ever wanted to celebrate International Chocolate Day, National Pancake Day, U.S. Bowling League Day or National Comic Book Day? If so, your wish is about to come true. Just around the corner in September, KHCPL employees will be at organizations, retail establishments and other businesses throughout our community as those locations assist us in promoting Library Card Sign-up Month. In return for hosting us, we will raise awareness of their business or service by inviting you to visit, sign up for a KHCPL card (or in many cases, show the KHCPL card you own and love), and receive a discount or free item while you’re there. To learn the specifics on dates, times and locales, watch for oversized signs at your favorite KHCPL location or follow KHCPL on social media. One last tip: If there is any chance you might have room in your heart and home for a furry friend, be on the lookout for our stop at the Kokomo Humane Society during Adopt a Less-Adoptable Pet Week.
As an ambassador for public libraries in general and KHCPL in particular, I have spent untold column inches over the years telling you all that libraries do. I admit, though, that on our own we cannot make fine chocolate, give legal advice or seat 200 people in comfy auditorium seats. Because we have worked to become one half of fantastic duos with community partners, we can do those things and much, much more. I am so thankful that together we are better and so is our community.
