If I asked you to tell me what the word “hack” means, I expect I would hear several different meanings.
You could say it denotes cutting something in a very rough way; for example, some people carve turkeys whereas I hack them. You might think of a nightmarish thing happening to a computer, or for historical fiction fans, it’s a horse. Here’s a slang definition that may expand your vocabulary: a hack, sometimes called a life hack, is a simple way to accomplish an ordinary task more easily, inexpensively or efficiently.
From my vantage point as a career librarian and director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, I am excited to share with you a few of my favorite hacks. Some of them are library services that save you time, money and hassle, while others are shortcuts that simplify your library usage.
Do you have irreplaceable family memories captured on 8 mm cassette tape, MiniDV, VHS or VHS-C? If you have priced having them converted to a current format or are reluctant to send them to a faceless company, here’s your first hack: drop them off at KHCPL’s Digital Den, along with a completed media conversion form and a flash drive. It’s a free service, and your items never leave town. If you would prefer to have them on DVD, there is a very affordable $1 fee.
Hack number two is a favorite because I am forever buying something for a particular project and then never using it again, or alternately, doing something in a long and involved way because I didn’t want to pay for a fill-in-the-blank-noun for a one-time event or invest in a gadget only to discover I don’t like the way it works. Please tell me that you feel my pain.
If so, there’s a good chance one of KHCPL’s experience kits could be just what you need. If you wish you owned a mini-laminator for the whatsits you’re making because of a volunteer gig you now regret, or you were assigned to bring lawn games to the family reunion, or you have never done a home improvement project in your life and find yourself wishing for a stud finder, or you have a sudden need for an Elmo cake pan because otherwise you will break your grandchild’s heart, all you really need is your library card.
These are only examples, of course. From www.khcpl.org, click on “check it out,” then “experience kits” to see the complete list, including a diagnostic tool to help you determine the reason your car’s check engine light is on. As strategies go, it’s almost certainly more effective than swearing at your car.
Now, let’s talk direct library hacks. Life is too short to read a book you don’t like, and I can help you avoid that. All you need to know is what sorts of books you enjoy. With that in mind, log into your account on the KHCPL website, select “menu for (your name),” and choose “notification preferences.” Once that window opens, your destination is the far-right tab under the words “notification preferences.” Click on “areas of interest,” then simply scroll through the options. Tap the green “sign up” button for any topic that’s a match for you. That is all it takes to start receiving emails with lists of new items from those genres or subject areas.
Lastly, I want it to be easy for you to check out great items or to locate your library card’s barcode for online forms. Did you know you don’t need to dig in your wallet anymore? Download the KHCPL app and it will remember and display your card number on your phone. The oversized barcode and numerical display are right there under “my card,” and it’s easily scannable at our self-check machines.
Which of these will you try first? And remember, sharing your favorite hacks is the hallmark of a good friend. If you would like more information or additional assistance, call KHCPL or visit your favorite library location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.