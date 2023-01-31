I learned how much our culture had conditioned me to expect nearly unlimited choices when I shopped at a grocery store in England several decades ago. Add to that the American penchant for independent thought and creative problem-solving, and it’s no surprise that I default to the belief that there must be a better way to do just about anything.
When I adopted the Word of the Year concept, it delivered on being the “better way” I hoped to find. For starters, I felt free to interpret the word “year” loosely, having first tried it in February, or maybe March. It provided a loose and flexible framework, which I saw as a vastly superior alternative to New Year’s resolutions that often are broken and forgotten by this time of year, or to their opposite, a long list of very specific goals that don’t always accommodate unexpected bumps in the road.
For those of you unfamiliar with it, the idea is just as simple as it sounds: choose one word as a focus or guiding principle for yourself as you move through the year. The sheer act of selecting a single word is a good exercise in self-awareness and can help to create a sense of agency. It’s easy to let life happen to us; choosing a Word of the Year can be a steppingstone to becoming more purposeful. After you have decided on a word, how to apply it is entirely up to you. Some use it only as a mental reminder, a sort of “stop sign” to help question, and possibly redirect, their thoughts and actions. Others interpret or reinforce it in countless ways, big and small, that fit their unique circumstances.
By now you may have a serious question: what does this have to do with the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and why are you, the KHCPL director, rambling on about it? The credit, or blame, depending on your point of view, is entirely due to a lifestyle and Mommy blogger named Elisabeth McKnight. If you have ever met me, or even read my columns regularly, you might see this as an unexpected twist. Trust me, I didn’t see it coming, either. Anyway, Ms. McKnight’s post, “10 Things to Do with Your Word of the Year” supports my theory that absolutely everything ties back to the public library in one way or another.
One of 10 things the blogger suggests is simultaneously brilliant and obvious, or perhaps should have been obvious to a librarian. I almost literally heard bells ringing when I ran across the concept of creating a mini-reading list of a few titles to help me stay focused on my word as the months pass. When I entered a few different forms of my 2023 word into the KHCPL catalog search bar, I found items I’d never considered reading that applied my word in new-to-me ways. It also triggered a related idea: in the books I’m reading right now, and down the line as I select new titles throughout the year, what concepts support or connect with this year’s word? How can I learn and grow if I look for my year’s focus in my ongoing reading? I was delighted to see that a nonfiction book I am reading for work aligns perfectly with my Word of the Year, and I noticed it in the theme of a novel I’m listening to, as well.
As the local organization invested in providing resources to help you become your best, KHCPL is a great fit if you focus on a Word of the Year. If, however, you have no intent of choosing a yearly word, ever, the good news is that KHCPL is here for you, too. We are equally committed to matching you with the materials, programs, or services that best meet your needs. When you have identified the next small step that would make 2023 better, stop by or call KHCPL so that together we can explore ways to make it happen.
