Every profession has its hazards. One of mine is that in the whirlwind of wrapping up another year I have an additional duty: Of all the books and digital audiobooks I borrowed from the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library in the past year, which titles should I recommend to you? This year it was particularly agonizing to winnow 92 reads down to the few I can fit here.
Let’s kick things off with a book you are unlikely to find on your own. I stumbled onto "You’re Not Listening: What You’re Missing and Why it Matters" and now you can, too. The author, Kate Murphy, describes interviews with exceptional listeners, from a bartender to a CIA agent, and surrounds those with accessible and fascinating tidbits of information. Rather than a how-to manual, this is more of a leisurely, and sometimes funny, stroll, but astute readers still will come away with new ideas on becoming better listeners.
Next, I’ll move on to one of my favorite genres. If you are willing to try just one mystery, read "The Thursday Murder Club" by Richard Osman. Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron pulled me right into their world and upended stereotypes in the process. These friends in a British retirement village get together every week to try to solve cold case murders and are beyond excited when a real-time murder lands in their laps. With charming characters, a twisty plot, laugh out loud moments and a touch of poignancy, it is a wonderful ride.
If you want to expand your horizons with a book in translation or enjoy epistolary novels, make time for Cathy Bonidan’s "The Lost Manuscript." When Anne-Lise writes to an address found in the middle of a manuscript she stumbled onto by chance, that letter acts as a catalyst for a host of new and rekindled relationships and other life-changing events for those who have encountered the manuscript in the past. Check out the full-cast audio version to feel as if you are immersed in the action in France.
"I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness" by Austin Channing Brown is a quick read that packs a punch. This memoir features clear moments of life as a Black woman, including when Channing Brown discovers why her parents gave her a white young man’s name. If you want a moving, personal glimpse of race and racism, including in evangelical Christian spaces, this is at the top of my list.
One of the best parts of reading novels is watching different types of relationships unfold. Two titles allowed me to see the development of the unlikeliest of friendships. In "The Music of Bees" by Eileen Garvin, a frustrated teen is feeling lost a year after the accident that left him paralyzed. He encounters a grieving widow and a 20-something who has never quite succeeded at anything, including fitting in. Beekeeping and new relationships create a turning point for each of them. I discovered equally surprising friendships when a lonely, isolated elderly woman reconnects with the world around her in "The Love Story of Missy Carmichael" by Beth Morrey. If you want your realism to be tempered by hope, either of these title is a great choice.
As a librarian, I have a soft spot for books about reading or libraries, but even without that bias, I think I would have loved "The Reading List" by Sara Nisha Adams. Bit by bit, we get to know Mukesh, a widower in West London who realizes he doesn’t know his bookish granddaughter the way his late wife had, and Aleisha, a young woman who is a reluctant employee at the local library branch. Life, from the mundane to the tragic, is richer due to a mysterious reading list that helps them to forge connections.
If any of these titles pique your interest, stop by KHCPL, give us a call, or visit khcpl.org. If not, contact us anyway. We would love to help you find just the right title to wrap up this year or begin the new one.
