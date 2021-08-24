While I write this column monthly as the director of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, in my personal life I am also an avid library user. I have used libraries my entire life, starting with my school library and then academic libraries. My first easy access to public libraries was as a newly minted adult, and I have loved and used them faithfully since. What about the “why” behind my library use? That has continued to shift.
In the 1980s, not only did I earn a pittance, but I was also repaying student loans. One of my key reasons for borrowing library items was the out-of-pocket price: free. A little later, when I became a licensed foster parent, the cost-savings took an immediate leap. If you have ever priced a hardcover picture book, you will know why my library card became even more valuable throughout the years of parenting young children.
It was not just a matter of dollars back then, though. If you lived in a smaller community, you might remember how much time, effort and travel went into purchasing items. It took pre-planning just to find a selection of items to consider, whether that was books, household items or shoes. Public libraries offered access to items that simply were not readily available outside large metropolitan areas, and my life was much richer for them.
One facet of my life that encouraged my library habit in those days was another practical consideration: I moved often. Sometimes I moved locally. Other times I moved hundreds of miles. Either way, moving had a way of making me consider what items I truly needed to own. Despite my love of reading, I realized that libraries were a constant. That allowed me to keep my personal book collection relatively small.
Fast forward to today. While I am happy to save money by using KHCPL, I am one of the fortunate ones who could purchase books and less traditional items that libraries now carry, if I had to do that. The short way to sum up the then-and-now money angle is that today it is more about financial wisdom and less about financial survival.
The current consumer landscape is unrecognizable when compared to the days before the Internet dominated our lives. Now I can find all the physical and digital items I could ever want. My struggle with access is philosophical. For too many reasons to list, I am not a fan of Amazon, known in my world as the “evil empire.” Continuing my digital audiobook habit without KHCPL would almost certainly create an Amazon-sized ethical dilemma for me.
In terms of moving, that is not so much a concern now as is making conscious decisions on how I use the available space in my home. I have been fortunate to have KHCPL’s resources available for temporary use, such as the Nerf Super Soaker water guns when my grandsons visited, and for the try-before-you-buy option. I am so glad I found out via the library that I do not enjoy using a Cricut enough to give up any of my house’s limited floor space for one.
When I look back over my life, I could not even begin to catalog all the ways in which I — and my thinking — have changed. As I reviewed my library use over the years, I realized that I have lived long enough to do the same thing I have always done but for entirely different reasons. That might be the oddest type of change there is, and yet my library fandom remains.
