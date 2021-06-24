Past experience has conditioned me to expect that a bagger standing at the end of my checkout lane at the grocery store will bag my items. Recently, I hit a communication — or possibly expectation — gap when a bagger merely looked at my items and did nothing with them. As it turns out, the state I was visiting has banned retailers from distributing plastic bags. Once I got past my initial confusion at the encounter, it reminded me that our individual behaviors have a collective impact and motivated me to find a few more ways I could green-up my everyday life.
Fortunately, a quick look at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library catalog led me to materials with fresh ideas to consider. My lifestyle is nowhere near zero waste, a term that refers, on the individual level, to redesigning the way we use resources so that nothing goes to landfills, incinerators or the ocean. If you have ever thought that someday you would like to be a little kinder to our planet, keep reading to see what I discovered at KHCPL.
I searched the KHCPL catalog for “zero waste” and “sustainable living” and found digital and physical books with different approaches to thinking about the issue or replacing old habits with more environmentally friendly ones. If you are a practical person who wants to cut straight to the action, I recommend "101 Ways to Go Zero Waste" by Kathryn Kellogg. The author literally shares 101 different, labelled items or topics. Each one, from deodorant to hostess gifts, has practical tips for the reader to consider and they tend to be brief and succinct. The best summary of the book’s theme is the title of tip 101: “It’s not about perfection, it’s about making better choices.”
"A Zero Waste Life in Thirty Days" by Anita Vandyke is practical in an entirely different way and offers sequential daily steps for a beginner. Day seven, for example, is “make your first zero waste meal.” It is a great approach for those who are committed to changing their behavior since the path toward the goal has been broken down into bite-sized pieces. As a bonus, the author’s Australian vocabulary adds a little fun. Rubbish bin just sounds more sophisticated than garbage can, somehow. Bea Johnson’s "Zero Waste Home" is another practical resource with themed chapters such as “Work Space and Junk Mail,” well-defined subtopics and instructions for hands-on projects.
For readers who want all the scientific details, starting with a lengthy explanation of climate change and offering formula-based information right down to the precise cost savings of biking over driving for both vegetarians and meat-eaters, "Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution" is worth a look. The author, Peter Kalmus, works at the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab and now lives a lifestyle that consumes 1/10th the fossil fuels of the average American. I saved this one for last because the sheer scope of it can be overwhelming. If it makes you want to crawl back under the covers and not change a thing, just pretend I didn’t mention it.
Realistically, I know I will never replicate Mr. Kalmus’ lifestyle. In fact, each of the authors I cited goes to greater lengths than I am likely to go in my efforts to scale back my impact on the environment. On the other hand, I am capable of making better choices in small ways and KHCPL materials are motivating me to get me started. I hope you feel inspired to consider your options, too. After all, summer is the perfect time to be a little greener.
