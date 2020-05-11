An awful lot is going on in this world. I cannot wrap my little brain around it. How can we process it all? My heart just breaks in two as I hear from what some of you have gone through as a result of COVID-19, and even what you faced before it. Last summer, when I was going through a valley, facing a loss, it didn’t feel like there was a way that my heart could ever heal. I fixed up a little motto where I wrote, “I bring my broken dreams to You. You heal, love, and make new.”
I have to think of our heart as a room with many compartments. There are corners that feel too painful to even think about. Leaving that door closed and not visiting that corner feels much safer. But when we let God take a peek at it by pouring out our pain, hurt and rejection, His love is like a balm for that hurt.
Many of you are parents and know how we want to protect our children from hardship. Life is so uncertain, no one knows what all their lives will hold. Why, if only I could just protect them from it all. Last winter, when they were sick, it dawned on me anew that even little things as such can help prepare them for the hard knocks of life.
Talking about our children motivates me to share their all-time favorite recipe with you all. We eat these nutritious fiber balls almost daily, they’re a perfect replacement for other baked goods. Note that they are also gluten-free. If the little boys need a good pass time and a snack all in one, I’ll give them a frozen ball or bar to enjoy which keeps them entertained for a while.
