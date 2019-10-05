We should always be on a constant quest of seeking meaning and finding direction. We should always be looking to hear from the Lord.
Needing to receive a message from God is quite understandable, and our need for the guidance and direction of God is so very necessary. But, there are times when we might become confused as to how we should receive it.
In psychologist Suzanne Kane’s article, “Seven Reasons Why You Need Quiet Time,” she explained why quiet time is a necessity.
“Let’s face it. There’s a lot of noise and distraction in the world. Sometimes, the din is so loud and the interruptions so many and varied that it’s tough to tend to what’s necessary and right, much less what is desired. The yearning for peace and quiet, however, has more significance than just taking a well-deserved break. It’s an important and integral part of growth, renewal and joy of living,” she wrote.
Being intentional about quiet time can be misconstrued as unproductive. If we’re off by ourselves meditating, we’re not going to get anything done, right? Kane disagrees.
“This is the wrong way to look at the situation. When you’re quiet and engaging in self-reflection, you’re doing something much more profound than sitting around. You are establishing a cadence and priority, finding that life-affirming spark of enthusiasm and coaxing it into a fire that motivates and inspires you to act,” Kane wrote.
Even though we know we’ll improve from alone time, it can be hard to take it. Like most things in life, just because it’s important doesn’t mean it’s easy. It’s a process, Darius Foroux wrote in his blog, “Tuning out the Noise.”
“Every day you struggle to tune out all the noise in the world. There will never be a moment where you will achieve focus and keep it forever. Want clarity in your life sometimes you have to fight for it. Every day make time for some quiet time,” he wrote.
In 1 Kings 19, Elijah was seeking God and he was told to go to the mountain because the Lord was about to pass by.
“Then a great and powerful wind tore the mountains apart and shattered the rocks before the Lord, but the Lord was not in the wind. After the wind there was an earthquake, but the Lord was not in the earthquake. After the earthquake came a fire, but the Lord was not in the fire.
And after the fire came a gentle whisper. When Elijah heard it, he pulled his cloak over his face and went out and stood at the mouth of the cave. Then a voice said to him, ‘What are you doing here, Elijah?’”
Yes, Elijah was on the run from Jezebel, worn out, frustrated, and seeking a major word from God.
Elijah received it by following a “still, small voice.”
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.