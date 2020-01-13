Good morning from the Yoder’s quiet house. Silence is something I rarely get to hear these days. Too much of it would undoubtedly be boring, but in this season of life, that is not on my list of worries. The opposite is true. With a house full of little ones, it is a constant effort to keep everyone occupied, allowing plenty of action and even noise that was meant for children to enjoy, yet monitoring it enough to keep it from getting out of hand. That reminds me of the sweetest little boy who once stepped into our living room with his dear adoptive parents. Taking everything in with his big dark yet innocent eyes, he asked, “Is this an orphanage?”
Yes, for us, wintertime is certainly a bit more of a challenge to keep everyone occupied and not get into little spats as they try to find their place in indoor activities. I am ever so thankful for our basement; the children spend hours down there on their trikes, dumping out an entire container of balls then gathering them all up before getting out the basket with farm animals and the like.
Yesterday the girls made a play orphanage with lots of stuffed animals, which were play children. When Austin came along, they soon had a pen full of pigs instead. After a while, their stuffed animals were all people again. This time they had eight sitting on the couch, each representing one of our family members, including Owen. You can only imagine how quickly a toddler can come across this perfect set up and knocks everything down when I’m trying to get work done and big sister had turned her back. It’s all a learning experience.
I want to pass on a few recipes I’m going to have Julia and Austin make for the birds outside our kitchen window. Over the holidays, we’ve had our fair share of lip-smacking food, so this week, we’ll focus on recipes for our feathered friends to enjoy.
