I received an surprising honor at the 182nd Session of The Indiana Annual Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Church week. I was honored to receive The Lay Organization of the Indiana Annual Conference Pastor of the Year Award.
I’m very appreciative for this truly unexpected award.
Jesus spoke to his disciples about power and who would sit to the right and left of him. He told his disciples that the Gentiles lord power and authority over the masses.
“Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be your slave. Just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” (Matthew 20:25-28)
The term “servant leadership” is credited to Robert Greenleaf who first used this term in his essay, “Servant Leadership.” The premise actually can be traced back to Jesus’ teaching on what true greatness is about.
The “Management is a Journey” blog quoted a management consultant, Peter Drucker, on effective leadership.
“The leaders who work most effectively, it seems to me, never say ‘I’. And that’s not because they have trained themselves not to say ‘I’. They don’t think ‘I’. They think ‘we’; they think ‘team’. They understand their job to be to make the team function.
“They accept responsibility and don’t sidestep it, but ‘we’ gets the credit. This is what creates trust, what enables you to get the task done. This is why servant leadership works: it's never about the leader; it's always about the TEAM.”
Servant leadership means caring about someone enough to make sacrifices for that person to get better. It means caring enough to get messy, Rev. Bill Duncan, Associate Pastor for Grace Fellowship said.
“Servant leadership is messy,” he said. “You have to get messy sometimes. This means receiving phone calls in the middle of the night. You might be meeting with people in places you don’t really want to go to help them out of the bondage they might be in. It’s not easy. Sometimes you lose some back to their old ways. Sometimes you have someone who appreciates you, and therein lies the real reward.”
Being a servant leader in the cause for Christ always demands presenting Jesus Christ as the quintessential example to be followed.
Office Michelle Glassburn shares, Howard County Treasurer first deputy, said following Jesus is more than attending church.
“Being a true, born-again, believer in Christ means you put Him first in your life and all your decisions,” she said. “Just going to church doesn’t make you a believer, being in the word of God and applying it to your life makes you a believer. You cannot truly trust and believe in someone you have no real relationship with.”
Always strive to serve others, the blessings are great.
Dr. Carson is the founder of “Refreshing” A Ministry for Pastors, Ministers, and Laity Needing Restoration, Refreshing, and Healing. A Personal & Professional Development Ministry. He may be reached by e-mail at carsonvision@acd.net
