Having confidence is an essential element to make progress in our lives. When we don’t have confidence, we might get in the habit of second guessing ourselves in every decision.
Psychologist, clinician and two-time TEDx speaker Joan Rosenberg spoke on how confidence manifests in our worlds.
“Confidence develops when you have a deep sense that you can handle the emotional outcome of whatever you face or pursue. Another way to put it is that confidence is the felt sense of a ‘can-do’ attitude,” she said.
Better we pursue the challenges that come our way in life with these words being our battle cry, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell even sang about how confident and determined they were in the popular song, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”
“Cause baby there ain't no mountain high enough. Ain't no valley low enough. Ain't no river wide enough, to keep me from getting to you babe.”
In the world we live in now, we’ve got to have confidence if we’re going to accomplish anything of any significance. The dictionary defines confidence: “the feeling or belief that one can rely on someone or something.”
Think about what happens when we feel unconfident; we’re hesitant. We’re less likely to pursue opportunities that, while there could be some risks involved, the potential payoff far outweighs the risk. We have to just believe that we can, and it will be a reality.
Step out on faith and seizing great opportunities in life.
Strive to never put yourself down. You are just as worthy as the next person! Yes we all make mistakes but we cannot remain wallowing in the “mud-pit” of our errors. Look in your mirror and proclaim: “I can and will do better than this!”
Most important place your ultimate confidence in God!
“Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16)
“Some trust in chariots, and some in horses: but we will remember the name of the Lord our God.” (Psalm 20:7)
“I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.” (Psalm 121:1-2)
Senior Pastor at Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, Georgia, Crawford W. Loritts Jr. shared that faith is the bedrock to our actions.
“Our faith needs to be guarded and protected, because it is the currency of the Christian life. The writer of the book of Hebrews says it clearly and directly: ‘And without faith it is impossible to please him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who seek him’ (11:6). Our God confidence is no casual thing. It is key to experiencing God’s presence and power in our lives and in the circumstances and challenges we face.
Just as Voltaire said, “Common sense is not common.” On that quote, my friend LeAnn Devin taught me the phrase, “My common sense is not your common sense.”
While we all might have different ways that we look at things it’s important to know that if there is no God confidence, there will be no growth.
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
Dr. Carson pastors St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Indianapolis. He is the founder of “Refreshing,” a ministry for pastors, ministers and laity needing restoration, refreshing and healing: a personal and professional development ministry. He can be reached at carsonvision@acd.net.
