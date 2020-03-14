Evangelist Catherine L. Carson and I were talking about all that God does for us. I thought about this which led me to a major question. When was the last time we asked God, “God how can I bless you?”
Taking a question from the gospel of Anita Baker, so to speak, let’s ask, “Ain’t there something I can give you in exchange for everything you give to me?”
Let’s take a look at what David said in the Psalms.
“What shall I return to the Lord for all his goodness to me? I will lift up the cup of salvation and call on the name of the Lord. I will fulfill my vows to the Lord in the presence of all his people.” (Psalm 116: 12-14)
“I will sacrifice a thanks offering to you and call on the name of the Lord.” (Psalm 116:17)
However, God responded to this.
“If I were hungry, I would not tell you, for the world is mine and all that is in it.” (Psalm 50:12)
But then God spoke on sacrifice and deliverance.
“Sacrifice thank offerings to God,
fulfill your vows to the Most High, and call on me in the day of trouble;
I will deliver you, and you will honor me.” (Psalm 50:14-15)
So while on one hand God shares with us we have nothing to give Him. He tells us that our humble gratitude and reliance upon Him will give us what we need.
“Gee Brother Mike then what do we do?” You’re probably wonder.
My answer: “Everything!” We have to give God thanks out of our own free will just as we must seek God out of our own free will. In all cases we must yield to God.
Billy Graham shared, “Nothing turns us into bitter, selfish, dissatisfied people more quickly than an ungrateful heart. And nothing will do more to restore contentment and the joy of our salvation than a true spirit of thankfulness.”
With a spirit of thankfulness, let’s remember Anita Baker and give God everything we’ve got. He can handle all we have.
“In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:18)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
