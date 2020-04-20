It was one of those perfect sunny days in the quiet countryside we call home. I had plans of working in the kitchen and couldn’t figure out how to keep the children content when I wanted to go outside myself. My sister Faith was coming over to help me make granola and grape nuts.
Brainstorming, I asked the kids, “Why not take our ingredients and supplies on the deck that goes off the back kitchen door and mix everything up out there?”
It was a deal. It didn’t take any time to convince anyone. Soon Faith had two fifty pound bags carried out, one with quick oats and another with whole wheat flour. Laughing, I told Faith that this granola is supposed to last til after the baby is born. Our growing family goes through homemade cereal faster than I can keep track of. No doubt, the supply will be drained before the baby’s arrival.
Julia had fun helping me collect needed supplies on the deck. Faith multiplied and measured ingredients, Hosanna and Julia helped stir granola with 100 cups of quick oats. What did I do to help? Well, I’m not sure. I washed and bandaged a sore little foot, fetched a runaway two-year-old in the shop, made phone calls, settled squabbles, etc. I didn’t really get much done with granola or grape nuts.
Working outside was a smashing hit by all of us, I think we’ll do it some more. After taking our supplies and finished products back in the kitchen I wiped down the table, and that was it for clean-up. The little particles of sugar and flour on the floor found their way down the cracks of the deck boards. Wow, that was too easy!
We were just talking about it that as a token of appreciation to you readers we’d like to send out granola free of charge to any of you who would be interested in having some. This quarantine has put a strain on so many of you and we’d love to brighten your day in this simple way. Just send a note to Gloria and Daniel Yoder 10510 E. 350 Ave., Flat Rock IL, 62427 (donations for postage welcome but not required) by the end of April and let us know if you prefer an 8 or 16 ounce package. We would be delighted to hear from you!
I’ll also include the granola recipe in case you’d rather make it yourself.
