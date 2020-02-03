This week, you’ll be joining Julia as she tackles one of her favorite hobbies, baking. A while ago we received a recipe from a dear friend whom we call Auntie Norma. She had sent a banana cake recipe and suggested that Julia would try making it. For some reason, I’ve always thought of banana cakes as a bit dry and boring, yet Norma had written how very much she likes the recipe, so I thought we’d give it a try.
As you can imagine, there are always plenty of little hands on all sides to volunteer with measuring, dumping, and even licking when I look away. I watched the boys while Rayni helped bake. Julia managed well, and soon everything was stirred together and spread into a pan. By lunchtime, the cake out of the oven. Following Auntie Norma’s advice, we spread caramel icing over it, which is our favorite. We enjoyed it with fresh milk. It was delicious.
Today, Daddy told Julia that he wanted a chocolate cake. “It can even be that healthy kind,” he told her. Julia did a fantastic job on the cake.
We have been amazed by this sugar-free cake. I used to think of all sugar-free baked goods as bland and tasteless, but here too, I have changed my mind. Most folks would never guess that no flour or sugar in these yummy cake rolls! This recipe also allows us to use up some of our fresh eggs. Keep your eyes open for this recipe in a future column.
The next cake Daddy requested (after chocolate) is another banana cake with caramel icing. So here you go!
