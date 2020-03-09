I’m going to answer some questions I’ve received in the mail, so let’s sit down over tea (coffee, if you wish) and have a chat.
One question was saddening, but I couldn’t help but smile. Thanks Rita for your courage to ask. If you don’t mind, I’ll just repeat your question; that way, we all know where we’re headed with our conversation.
“Why do the Amish look at us Englishers like we have feathers growing out of us?” Rita went on to explain how it just seems like plain folks don’t seem to want to engage in conversation at all. It hit my funny bone because I know I’ve said, “The way they looked at us, I felt like we were some sort of monkeys from the zoo!”
Seriously now, I don’t blame anyone who takes a second, third or even fourth glance at us. I know we Amish people do look different, and I’m perfectly fine with that. But please come up to me and ask if you have any questions about our faith or way of life. There have been times I went to town, I so wanted to share with someone about Jesus. Then I don’t want to impose on anyone, either.
Another reader, Besty, asked if there are different levels of Amish and what our relationship with Jesus is like. Thanks for asking Betsy, your question blessed my heart. Yes, our relationship with Jesus is far more important to us than that of driving a horse and buggy and wearing plain dresses. I do appreciate our simple way of life, which allows us more time together as families, and in our way of thinking, is also compatible with Scripture. I do not believe for one moment that being Amish is enough to get you to heaven. Once I see my Jesus’ face, I’ll know it was all be because of what he has done for me, not because I was good enough or did all the right things.
Let’s talk about levels of Amish, as in culture. When Rayni came to our home 2 ½ years ago, she rapidly picked up on our Dutch language. People say it’s neat to see a biracial child speaking Dutch. Just as languages transcend race, so have my friendships across denominations. Recently I was talking to my English friend, and I told her that I have come to see that I do need my friends from all sorts of denominations and backgrounds. You all have a special place in my heart. I’m fine if we don’t dress exactly the same. In heaven, all who have served the Lord with there whole heart will be robed in white.
Now while realistically, there is no such thing as an “Amish dish,” I do have an old faithful potato salad recipe that many Amish folks have used for decades and know it does not at all taste like the store-bought kind.
GLORIA’S POTATO SALAD
6 medium potatoes, cooked and diced
6 eggs hard boiled and diced
3 /4 cup celery, chopped
1 /4 medium onion, chopped
Dressing:
11/2 cup salad dressing (Miracle Whip)
3 tablespoons prepared mustard
2 tablespoons vinegar
1 1 /4 cup sugar
1 3/ 4 teaspoons salt
1 /4 cup milk
Instructions
In a large bowl mix together cooked and diced potatoes, eggs, onion, and celery.
Mix together dressing ingredients then mix with first mixture.
Grandma always said if it seems a bit too thick just add more milk. It’s best when made the day before you plan to serve it. Note: it will thicken a bit as if it sets a day or two.
Makes 2 quarts and serves 16.
