Our house has had some quite exciting news in the past few months.
Join Daniel and I as we asked Julia for a moment in private. I handed her a little box that was taped shut, and told her the box was for her to open but the contents weren’t exactly for her to keep. Inside, she found one pink and one blue baby jumper along with baby toys and lotion.
“Mom, are we going to get another foster baby?”
“No.”
“Mom, are we going to have a baby girl of our own?”
“We will have a baby, but we don’t know if it’ll be a boy or girl!”
Her eyes lit up with pure joy and excitement. Together, we had fun imagining what it will be like to welcome another little one into our hearts and home. Austin and Rayni were excited to hear about the baby a few weeks later.
It’s hard to explain this blessing of a new life. Now that I thinking of our new biological baby, I think of our foster children, whom we will adopt soon, Lord willing, and I honestly believe they are just as special. I am amazed how love works.
Julia and Austin were excited to break the news to everyone. We made a treasure hunt for my 13-year-old sister, Keturah, with the news. At the end, there was a note that said, “Surprise! But the treasure isn’t coming until next July.” Much to the children’s delight, Keturah was as thrilled as could be.
I told my mom with a poem I found called, “With child,” written by a mother-to-be. I made a copy of it and decorated it with exclamation marks, smiles, and blue and pink question marks. At the bottom in large lettering, I wrote, “Thank you, Jesus!” She stopped in on Friday morning, giving me the perfect opportunity.
“Here is a poem I found that I could so much identify with,” I told her, handing the paper to her. She glanced over it, began reading the poem, then let out a gasp, maybe more of a shriek of delight? She jumped to her feet and gave me the biggest hug ever.
Before I wrap up here I’d like to share our Oh Henry Bar recipe for you to try this holiday. My grandmother made these by the big cookie sheet full, cut them in bars, and wrapped them individually in plastic wrap. The individually wrapped bars were always a special treat for us grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.