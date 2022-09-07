Extreme weather this year has led to biblical floods across the country. In addition to the devastating Yellowstone floods, there have been damaging episodes in Tennessee, Missouri and North Dakota. Most recently, deadly floods ravaged eastern Kentucky. Nearly 40 people were killed in those floods.
Just this summer, the U.S. has experienced four separate flooding events that statistically happen once in 1,000 years.
The first line of defense against flooding and climate change is functioning floodplains, places where rainfall can spill out onto and has room to move. A floodplain is a generally flat area of land next to a river or stream that is shaped and formed by the river. They hold water and store sediment during higher flows. The floodplains’ width is a function of the water and sediment that the river carries, and it varies from river to river. Floodplains along the West Fork of the White River can be over a mile wide on each side of the channel, while the floodplain on smaller streams may be only a hundred feet wide or less.
Regardless of floodplain size, it’s critical for when the river floods. Without a functioning floodplain, water and sediment must go somewhere else during a heavy rain, whether it’s filling up your basement, your neighborhood or an entire town.
Unfortunately, many Indiana floodplains have been disconnected from their rivers by levees and non-levee berms pushed up to protect agricultural fields. Unfortunately, that localized protection increases flooding downstream.
Over the past 40 years, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Indiana has worked with landowners and partner agencies, USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, Indiana State Department of Agriculture and Indiana Department of Natural Resources, to protect more than 100,000 floodplain acres on private lands. TNC is working to protect an additional 15,000 acres in Indiana by 2025. In addition to providing critical habitat for plants, birds, fish and mammals, these floodplain acres allow a river to spread during a heavy rain event, reducing the effects of flooding.
In addition, TNC is exploring the concept of reconnecting floodplains along the White River just northeast of Indianapolis, providing a much-needed function during more common extreme rainfalls brought on by climate change.
The value of floodplains, especially during more and more common extreme weather events, cannot be overstated. However, just like wetlands, the role of the State of Indiana to protect and conserve this natural infrastructure is being challenged. We need to give our rivers room to move, or the flooding will only get worse.
