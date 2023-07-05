It is hard to pick up a newspaper these days without learning about another program characterized as the silver bullet to change transportation and meet our country’s goals of reducing emissions or meeting certain climate or environmental benchmarks.
They can seem expensive — and a long way off.
The good news is we have a low-carbon solution that would accomplish these goals and could reduce emissions by nearly 50% — with vehicles on the road today, using existing fuel infrastructure. That solution is biofuel.
Biofuels like plant-based ethanol are a low-carbon clean fuel that we are already using every day. When compared to traditional liquid fuels like regular unleaded gasoline, it is cleaner burning, higher octane, cheaper and reduces our dependence on foreign oil.
Biofuels like plant-based ethanol are a crucial piece of Indiana’s economy. The state’s 14 bioprocessing facilities today support more than 15,500 jobs, often in rural communities where they need them most, while contributing more than $3 billion to the state’s economy annually. Today, these facilities purchase nearly half of the state’s corn crop and turn it into a variety of value-added products ranging from liquid fuel to protein-rich animal feed to asphalt sealant to food-grade carbon dioxide and more.
By using emerging technologies like carbon capture and sequestration and others, ethanol can be on the leading edge of a zero-carbon future.
Americans are already using bioethanol every day. The nation’s fuel supply is already approximately 10% ethanol blend — and a 15% ethanol blend is already approved for all vehicles aged 2001 and newer, representing over 95% of all vehicles on the road today.
Higher blends of ethanol like E-15 offer all Hoosiers an opportunity to replace fossil fuels with a lower carbon solution while improving vehicle performance and lowering their price at the pump. The best part is that in most cases they can use the vehicle they already own and the fueling infrastructure they already use!
We all have a role to play in improving our environment and climate — and by increasing biofuel adoption, we can give every motorist an opportunity to instantly improve their carbon footprint, without a new car or expensive charger.
But there is a problem. Outdated federal government regulations on Reid Vapor Pressure prohibit the sale of low carbon E-15 during the summer in most markets across the country. This prevents drivers who are demanding to use E-15 from being able to access the fuel year-round and creating burdensome compliance problems for fueling retailers.
To solve this problem, the government should get out of the way and stop slowing down or preventing cleaner fuels from reaching the marketplace.
We are already seeing this through the permitting reform rules recently passed as part of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, supported by Sen. Todd Young, which reduce the regulatory burden for many projects as they come to fruition.
As a next step, the federal government should reform the outdated RVP regulations under the clean air act that are needlessly preventing cleaner fuels like E15 from reaching widespread adoption.
As the country continues toward a cleaner and lower carbon future, it is crucial to not focus on one technology or method. By being technology-agnostic and not favoring some solutions over others, we can ensure a faster, cheaper, and more inclusive energy transition.
