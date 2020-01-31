Today I would like to address two health issues in the news.
Shortly after Sept. 11, 2001, it became impossible to purchase a flag – they were all sold out!
A similar phenomenon is sweeping the country – if you want a surgical mask in Indiana, you better get one now!
A BBC article explains, “Hours after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the US, surgical masks began selling out at the pharmacies in Seattle, where a resident recently returned from China had fallen ill.
“Now, reports have emerged of runs on pharmacies in New York and stockpiles being collected in Los Angeles. In Washington DC, masks have been sold out since the weekend, as the number of confirmed cases in the US rose to five.”
What is this “coronavirus?” Will it reach Kokomo? How bad is it?
SARS, Ebola, H1N1 – epidemic diseases are nothing new. SARS, for example, is also a coronavirus. These are viruses that people catch from animals and then transmit to other people. They tend to be especially dangerous for the most vulnerable: the very old, the very young, and folks with compromised immune systems.
According to the Center for Disease Control, “2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus (more specifically, a coronavirus) identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. Early on, many of the patients in the outbreak in Wuhan, China reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread. However, a growing number of patients reportedly have not had exposure to animal markets, indicating person-to-person spread is occurring.”
CNN tells us that more than 80 people have died from the virus in China, while nearly 3,000 cases have been reported. CNN also tells us that, “There are more than 50 confirmed cases in 13 places outside of mainland China, including at least five in the United States.
“Contagious before symptoms: People can spread the virus before symptoms show, China’s health minister said Sunday, complicating efforts to contain the outbreak.”
According to the guardian.com, the main danger of this virus is that it causes pneumonia. No one knows how dangerous this new disease is, but early reports suggest a mortality rate under 3%. SARS had a whopping 10% death rate, while a typical flu epidemic is fatal to less than 1% of those who contract it.
The article informs us that, “Another key unknown, of which scientists should get a clearer idea in the coming weeks, is how contagious the coronavirus is. A crucial difference is that unlike flu, there is no vaccine for the new coronavirus... Hand-washing and keeping away from people if you feel unwell are important.”
But not all health issues are caused by germs. Sometimes, the cause is bad choices, choices that create enslaving habits.
The choice to smoke or vape are cases in point. The Kokomo Tribune recently reported, “Teenagers will have to wait until they are 21 to buy tobacco and vaping products under a bill approved Thursday by the Indiana Senate.
“Senate Bill 1, which puts the burden and penalties on retailers to not sell the products to underaged customers, 39-8 and now heads to the House of Representatives for debate.”
Why do people smoke? According to the American Thoracic Society, “Most people who smoke tobacco start during their teenage years or as a young adult. There are many reasons why a person starts to smoke. For some teens, it is a way to rebel against their parents. Other teens may feel pressure from their friends (peer pressure) and begin smoking as a way to appear “cool.” Some may be modeling a parent’s or sibling’s behavior...”
Other studies suggest some may feel “adult” by smoking, while others want to send the message that they are rule-breakers, perhaps thinking that will make them more interesting to the opposite sex.
Once those reasons are no longer relevant, the smoker finds himself hooked and addicted.
Unfortunately, fighting youthful impulses with logic doesn’t always work, but it may work for some. The same is true with this legislation. We are right to do whatever we can to discourage smoking or vaping.
