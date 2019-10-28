Today I asked Julia what I should write about for the column, and she said, “About our trip to town with Montana!” So, join us as a family for our nine-mile trek to town in horse and wagon.
Usually, we hire a driver for the trip, but this visit was a bit different. A friend from church let us borrow their horse and wagon to go the nearby town of Robinson, we wanted to do go before it got too chilly.
On Tuesday, Daniel had off work, and the sun shown gently with temperatures in the 70s. It looked like the perfect opportunity. Daniel and Owen brought their horse in from the pasture, then harnessed and hitched him up to their old fashioned open wagon. The children were all excited as they climbed onto the back of the wagon with Owen. I took my seat up front with Jesse on my lap, next to Daniel, who took the reins. Montana, the horse, was raring to go. Soon we were clipping down the blacktop road under blankets in the crisp Autumn air.
45 minutes later, we were driving out onto the main street. It felt odd to be driving a horse right into town. Of course there were others, including dogs, who weren’t expecting to see us. Montana became impatient at times when he had to wait at stoplights. Several times after waiting at a stoplight, then safely passing through with traffic on all sides, just hit my funny bone. I just had to laugh, happy to have my husband at the reins.
We stopped at Rural King, where the children enjoyed popcorn. We picked out a toy tractor for Jesse’s birthday, which happened to be that day.
For lunch, Owen treated all of us to a nice meal at a local place called Gabriel’s Family Dining, which was a rare specialty for all of us.
“This is food I didn’t cook,” I told Daniel with a grin as I took another bite.
Turning toward me, Owen said, “This is lemon pudding.”
Now, if you know me you know my crush on refreshing lemon desserts. For me, it was the biggest treat in the entire buffet. I don’t make too many puddings for our family, so it was an extra treat.
