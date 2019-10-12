It’s been said that Langston Hughes, known as the Poet Laureate of Harlem, was one of the first African Americans to earn a living solely as a writer.
In Hughes’ poem, “Dreams” he inspires the reader to stay passionate.
“Hold fast to dreams.
Life is a broken-winged bird
That cannot fly.
Hold fast to dreams.
For when dreams go
Life is a barren field,
Frozen with snow.”
Letting go of our dreams would be to stop chasing rainbows. Looking up the definition of chasing rainbows, the phrase is an idiom “used when someome tries to pursue unrealistic or fanciful goals, things that are impossible,” according to grammar website myenglishpages.com.
Author Lorane Gordon expressed that dreams can sometimes be lonely in her blog post, “Happiness first, riches will follow.”
“One of the problems with dreams is that not everyone will always share them. It can be a lonely road trying to pursue your passion and find your purpose. I have experienced many ups and downs in my own life, triumphs and failures. One thing I have always done is seek help when I hit those setbacks. I have not just been a Law of Attraction teacher for most of my life; I have been a Law of Attraction learner too. I understand that there is not always a pot of gold at the end of every rainbow…so I have looked for another rainbow! Mistakes shape us and are not to be feared,” she wrote.
Where would we be without our dreams?
Dreams do come with a price. Remember that Joseph was a dreamer, which made his brothers so jealous that all but one, Reuben, conspired against him.
“Behold, this dreamer cometh. Come now therefore, and let us slay him, and cast him into some pit, and we will say, Some evil beast hath devoured him: and we shall see what will become of his dreams.” (Genesis 37:19-20)
You might encounter your own version of jealous brothers. Not everyone will believe, buy into, or embrace your dream.
But that’s OK. It’s your dream, and it was not meant for anyone else. Strive to surround yourself with someone that is your dream cheerleader, and always be their dream cheerleader.
Judy Garland’s song “Over the Rainbow,” while catchy; also carries a lesson.
“Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high, there’s a land that I’ve heard of, once in a lullaby. Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue. And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true.”
Keep a steady grip on reality but never grab the reins so tight that it strangles the possibility of what could be. Simply consult with the Poet Laureate of Harlem to remind you of the power of dreaming.
Every great movement in life begins with a dream. Chase your rainbow. Pursue your impossible. Dream your dream.
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.