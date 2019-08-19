Another busy afternoon is coming to a close, in an hour from now my family will be gathering to the dinner table expecting a hot meal.
A big thanks to my cousin Owen who stays at our house and simplified things for me tonight by buying chicken for dinner. Owen is great at blending into our family.
I never expected we'd have someone boarding at our house, but now we'd undoubtedly miss Owen if he wouldn't be here. He's just like a big brother to our little ones. The children love sitting with him at church.
This Spring, we as a family started a new tradition; we have 15 minutes of quiet time each evening. It gives the children a chance to wind down before bedtime and gives them practice for sitting still at church. However, we still have our share of 'interesting moments' at church. It's not unusual for me to make a quick exit with a child in each arm, attending to the needs at hand.
After quiet time, we have family prayer, asking Jesus to protect the children from bad dreams and give them dreams about heaven and Jesus instead. Next comes the children's favorite part of the evening --- hug time. We all hug each family member.
Last but not least, we're ready to tuck everyone into bed. This final step before retiring for the night has been the one that has stretched my patience the most. God is graciously granting my request for more patience by allowing a lot of time to elapse until everyone is finally sleeping. Generally by the time the last little lad is sound out in his innocent slumber, Daniel and I are both ready to crash out for a couple of hours until duty calls again.
Certainly, there is nothing in the whole wide world I'd rather be doing than to be these darlings' mother, but I'm not exempt from being tested. The reward always follows as we toil to the end, regardless of how difficult, unfair, or ridiculous some things may seem. We weren't promised an easy path, we were promised strength in direct proportion of our faith in Him. May God ever increase my faith.
On some evenings, we get to enjoy visiting friends and family. Last night, we had a grocery shower for my newlywed sister, Mary Grace, and her husband. My mother prepared individual yogurt parfait cups. So this week I borrowed her recipe for you. It is a very attractive and deliciously refreshing dessert on these summer days!
Yogurt Parfaits
5 cups granola cereal or crushed Oreo cookies mixed with 1/4 cup melted butter
Layer into a 2-quart serving bowl or in individual cups
Yogurt layer:
4 ounces cream cheese
1/2 cup powdered sugar
4 cups vanilla yogurt
16 ounces whipped topping
Fresh fruit of your choice
Cream together cream cheese and powdered sugar, add yogurt and whipped topping. Layer on top of granola or crushed cookies then top with your choice of fresh fruit. I'm a fruit lover so I like piling mine with lots of it. My mother used strawberries, grapes, blueberries, and peaches.
Note: I prefer using whipped cream instead of whipped topping or using only half of the topping to cut back on sugar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.