When I was six years old, my parents helped establish our parochial school where I attended through eight grade. I loved school, friends, my teachers, and learning.
After seeing some stark negatives in homeschooling, I didn’t like the idea of homeschooling at all. Well, you know how that goes, developing a strong opinion is bound to come back to bite. I went on to meet my husband, and I learned that he was homeschooled by his mother. I thought, “Maybe it’s for some, but not me.”
When we had Julia and she got to be school aged, I felt conflicted. I really wanted to teach her myself, yet I wanted her to go to school and be able to experience with her friends what I did during my school years. Our local schooling situation fell through, and now I will be homeschooling her.
What I look forward to the most is having one-on-one time with her. We are only in our first weeks, but I can already see the bonding effect it’s had. No one knows whether we will be back in the swing of school at our parochial school by next year or not, God does, and that is all I need to know for now. We have been deeply grateful for Julia’s positive experience with going to school for preschool and first grade.
She had an excellent teacher who excelled at teaching each subject while putting the good of each child first. We plan to have the school kids meet biweekly for socializing and hands-on classes like cake decorating, or mechanical training and other basic skills that will be a benefit to them. Julia is excited for these times with her friends, at the same time, she is all into setting up our little schoolroom here at home.
The biggest challenge for me is to know precisely how we can most efficiently fit this into our schedule, which is already tight with our four. preschoolers. I don’t know how it’ll all come together, but God does, and that is all that matters.
Talking about school draws my mind once more to those of you in Dayton, Ohio who have had the trauma of another terrible school shooting. I know there are a lot of you readers in Dayton impacted by this traumatic event. You are in our prayers. We cannot imagine what all of you must be going through.
As I thought of yummy lunch ideas for those of you who pack lunches for school, I thought I had to pass on our pizza pockets on for you to try. They can easily be made ahead of time then just thawed and heated. A delicious treat every time!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.