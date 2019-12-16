This week, Julia and I would like to share some of her adventures on school projects with her friends, including old fashioned noodle-making at Uncle Vernon’s.
We, as a church, are homeschooling our 19 children this year. Us parents wanted to make sure that our children still have the healthy interaction with friends their age. Twice a month we meet up at a child’s house, supervised by their parents. Every other time the children are served hot lunch. The adults in charge pick out their choice of games such as softball, tag, lemonade, which is one of Julia’s favorites, and or other educational activities.
Last week, Julia came home, all smiles, with all sorts of goodies in her hands. The boys went out to the woods and dug up sassafras root for tea, and the girls fixed up a plate and got to take it home. She decided to give the plate to her friend. When she came home told me how she learned how to make noodles.
Wow, that is an art I had never taught her and hadn’t even helped with for years, and now she got to help first hand. She told me how they mixed and mixed and mixed the dough by hand, kneading it until it was no longer lumpy and had reached just the right consistency then how the dough was cranked through an old fashioned noodle press and finally spread them all out on the kitchen table to dry. Julia was intrigued by the entire process as she had never really stopped to consider just how it’s done.
Julia and I are both eager to try some of “Julia’s noodles.”
Stay in touch and I’ll be filling you in on how they turned out and supply you with a good recipe!
For this week I’ll pass on our all time favorite seasoned pretzels. have found these to be an excellent safe snack for the little ones. They never last long at our house. My uncle Paul sells them at his bulk food store. If we buy pretzels it’s always his thin sticks in the three pounds bags.
So here you go, they are bound to be at hit at your Christmas gatherings or even for you to snack on as you do all your prepping for the holiday!
