The question comes up, “Do the Amish celebrate Christmas? If so, how?” We do celebrate the birth of Jesus, though Christmas trees and Santa are not a part of it. I never felt deprived growing up, simply because it was never a part of my culture.
The most exciting Christmas was when I was around five years old. We were at Grandpa’s house in Ohio, and they gave me a gift-wrapped package to open. I have that elephant-shaped piano to this day. We traveled back to Ohio the next year after we moved to Illinois, and we were given good food and gifts by Grandma upon our return.
We always had a blast as we spent time playing games or chatting with aunts and uncles. On some occasions, a bunch of us would spend the night at a relative’s house. I chuckle as I remember the night at Aunt Edna’s house when seven of us girls slept in a four-person tent. As I think back over those memories, I wonder where the time went. It is now up to me to show love and tenderness to my children and those around me. May the Lord direct my every step.
Daniel suggested we set a goal for this Christmas to reach out to hose who don’t have family or friends to chum with this holiday season. No doubt there are many more folks in that position than I know or could ever reach, but touching only one person’s life could make all the difference in a sad or lonely heart. You know, that reminds me of what another lady told me, she asks God to show her what she can do for whom. God knows the need, if we ask, He’ll connect us with the needs that we could meet.
We do not have definite plans for Christmas day just yet. We would have liked to spend it with family in Ohio but are not sure if it will work or not. At any rate, we’ll make the most of what will work out.
A special thanks to all of you this holiday season for all your love and support, and may you be blessed as you reach out to someone in need during this Christmas season!
I’ll finish up with a simple recipe for dressing. This is ideal for any Christmas gathering, and it feeds a crowd, easily 20 to 25 people, and is my grandmother’s recipe. Dressing isn’t just for Thanksgiving, it is great for any holiday get together.
