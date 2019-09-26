In our fast-paced lives, as we try to schedule things and fit in people here and there, we’ll realize we’d missed many opportunities.
Let’s face it. No matter how organized you are, there’s no way you can cover everything. There’s no one out there who would really claim, at the end of their day, they left no stone unturned.
How do we deal with that reality, knowing that there are so many missed opportunities? How can we reconcile our desire to always be on top of everything, and also accept that we’re going to fail at times? How do we handle the fact that, while we’re aiming for perfection, we cannot be perfect?
The Bible encourages us to continue our lives steadfastly.
“Run with patience the race that is set before us, looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith,” Hebrews 12:1-2.
Whenever we feel overwhelmed, don’t worry. We have help through Jesus Christ.
Let’s face the facts, life isn’t a smooth ride. There are going to be times when we miss the bus, get stuck in traffic jams and wind up in a wreck because we let the tires go flat.
We can spend time dwelling on the things we’ve missed, wondering what we could have changed, or we can shake it off and move on.
The Apostle Paul provides us a challenge for whenever we experience a missed opportunity, especially when it’s by our omission, commission, thought (or lack thereof), word, or deed.
“This one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 3:13-14.
To be made in the image of God is for us to always strive to be like God. But, we’ve got to remember that we are not God. This should provide some consolation to us when we just don’t quite measure up, have a trying day, and are just unable to “get-er-done” in a situation.
Isn’t it good to know that while we are not perfect, there is one that is perfect? When the burdens of this life become too great there is one that we can cast our care upon because we know that we are well cared for, according to 1 Peter 5:7.
“Come unto me, all those who are labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls” Matthew 11:28-29.
The next time you miss an opportunity, and what you thought was a “slam dunk” you and missed the entire rim and backboard, exclaim, “God, you have me.”
Then just go ahead and shout for joy.
Dr. Carson is the founder of “Refreshing” A Ministry for Pastors, Ministers, and Laity Needing Restoration, Refreshing, and Healing. A Personal & Professional Development Ministry. He may be reached by e-mail at carsonvision@acd.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.