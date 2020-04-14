In an ideal world, your retirement accounts would be left alone for retirement. You’ve probably noticed that we’re not living in an ideal world.
Early withdrawals can have serious repercussions, including big tax bills today and potential shortfalls in the future. Please look for other solutions first. You might:
• Halt ongoing retirement contributions to free up cash.
• Trim expenses.
• Tap other savings and nonretirement investment accounts.
• Sell unneeded possessions.
• Ask lenders for concessions on debt payments.
• Seek government or charitable help if you can’t pay your bills.
If you must raid your retirement funds, there may be ways to reduce the financial impact. If you’re unlikely to pay the money back, your best option may be to take money from a Roth IRA.
TAKE A CORONAVIRUS HARDSHIP WITHDRAWAL
Savers impacted by the pandemic can take up to $100,000 from their 401(k)s and IRAs as part of the recently enacted economic stimulus package. The withdrawal is not penalized and there’s no mandatory withholding.
These distributions are allowed if you, a spouse or dependent has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. They’re also allowed if you’ve experienced adverse financial consequences from coronavirus-related issues.
WITHDRAW YOUR ROTH CONTRIBUTIONS
You can always withdraw the amount you contributed to your Roth IRA tax- and penalty-free. It’s only when you start taking out investment earnings that you can incur taxes and penalties. If you’ve converted a traditional retirement account to a Roth, withdrawals of the converted money won’t be taxable but can be penalized if the conversion is less than five years old.
TAKE A SHORT-TERM LOAN FROM YOUR IRA
Long-term IRA loans aren’t allowed, but if you have a temporary cash crunch — you have to pay a bill while waiting for your tax refund, for example — the 60-day rule may help. Money taken from a regular, rollover or Roth IRA isn’t taxed or penalized if it’s re-deposited within 60 days. You’re allowed to do this only once in any 12-month period.
BORROW FROM YOUR 401(k)
You can now borrow up to 100% of your vested balance in a current employer’s workplace retirement plan, up to a maximum of $100,000. Generally such loans are repaid over five years, but the stimulus package allows borrowers to delay payments owed in 2020 for up to one year.
WITHDRAW FROM YOUR IRA
If you don’t qualify for a coronavirus-related hardship withdrawal, you can still take money from traditional and rollover IRAs. Distributions are generally taxable, and you can be penalized if you’re under 59 1/2.
ASK FOR A HARDSHIP WITHDRAWAL
If you don’t qualify for a coronavirus-related hardship withdrawal, you may still be able to get a regular hardship withdrawal from your 401(k) or other workplace retirement plan if you can prove an immediate and heavy financial need that requires the distribution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.