When was the last time you went to the gym and worked out? For some that was just yesterday. For others, that may be last year. The days creep by and the motivation to go back decreases. Our time gets filled in other ways and we no longer make ourselves a priority. This is a scenario we are all too familiar with.
When you think about going to workout or exercise, what comes to your mind? For most, it is a daunting feeling of dragging yourself to the gym just to hop on the treadmill for ten minutes and leave.
How many exercise programs have your purchased, thinking, "This is it! I'm going to get it this time"? Only to be let down after two weeks, and feel like you have failed once again. When we fall into this mindset, it can really fee like an all-or-nothing state of mind. This mindset robs us from achieving better health, seeing the progress we desire, and simply dancing with our kids because that is your cardio for the day.
Could we agree that this is not a healthy mindset to have? Let’s ditch this unhealthy mindset and establish some goals for ourselves to get you back in the gym. These steps will help you create your own exercise plan and goals. With these steps you will create something you have thought about and created yourself.
Support your goals: I want you to really sit down and think, think hard. What is your 'why'? We are not looking for a quick, fad diet fix here. We are looking to really dig deep and determine why you really want to exercise and move more.
Fit your time and resources: Be realistic about the time you have to commit to yourself. Check on schedules to see what classes are going to work best with your schedule and plan accordingly
Choose something you enjoy doing: I know when it comes to exercise, is there really something we enjoy doing? You do not have to absolutely love your exercise routine but it will be easier for you to commit if it is something that you at least sort of enjoy. Give something new a try, and then another try. The first time it will be hard to follow along in a class, the second time you will have a better understanding of the class and enjoy it a little more.
