“Tragedy of the Commons” refers to the ruin of resources, such as land, water, or the environment in general, available for use by any resident. Lacking legal ownership, commonly held resources become extinct, over-used, congested or polluted.
Such resources are considered public goods in which free-riders take personal advantage. When the stock of these resources degrades, society as whole experiences a decline in total well-being.
Garrett Hardin’s essay, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” became popular around 1968. Hardin suggested that any group grazing sheep on a common pasture has an incentive to increase the size of its personal flock. The first group to seize this opportunity could form a monopoly, accumulate wealth, and over time exhaust the grazing potential for other users.
Hardin recognized two solutions for this problem: government regulation or privatization. Government could limit the tragedy by directly regulating resource use. Or, it could establish a system of property rights extending private ownership to resources presently held in common.
Around the time Hardin’s essay was published, the late Elinor Ostrom along with her husband, Vincent Ostrom, were working at Indiana University. They studied how commonly held resources in the real world do not always lead to tragic ruin. In 2009, Elinor was awarded a Nobel Prize in Economics. She challenged conventional wisdom by explaining and providing examples of how commonly held property was being successfully managed without central (federal) authority or privatization.
Consider local examples supporting the Ostrom hypothesis. Indiana state parks retain a unique local character and protect against depletion and congestion with adjustable user fees to deal with changing conditions. The Indiana Toll Road is under private contract, but the state retains ownership and long-term decision-making.
But what about housing condominiums and other private associations that lack any government enforcement? Elinor Ostrom, following three decades of study and observation, concluded that individuals engaging in face-to-face communication can approach socially optimal usage levels in commons aside from any association with government.
Her optimism was based on the assumption that certain individuals, unlike “rational egoists,” are willing to forgo personal gain and contribute to the common good. She identified such individuals as “conditional cooperators.” A “rational egoist” chooses not to trust and therefore tends not to participate in cooperative activities. A “conditional cooperator” values reciprocity, fairness and being trustworthy and therefore starts with a predisposition to cooperate.
Ostrom realized that, even if a significant proportion of “conditional cooperators” agree to the bylaws of a homeowner’s association, this does not guarantee the intended behavior. As time rolls by, residents may, for example, construct whatever type of fencing they desire and waterski day and night on an interior lake. Therefore, Ostrom offered a model agreement designed to result in favorable outcomes.
The first design principle of Ostrom’s model is acknowledging that associations achieve a more sustainable outcome of common resources when they devise and enforce their own clear basic rules rather than those externally imposed. Second, agreed to rules, crafted to local conditions, must be designed to restrict the amount, timing and ways in which the common resource is used and to allocate benefits proportional to user fees. Third, most of the individuals affected should be able to participate in making and modifying rules. Fourth, to survive long term, the association must be able to select its own monitors for assessing resource sustainability and user behavior. The fifth and final design principle is the need to introduce graduated sanctions that depend on the seriousness and context of violators. A real threat to the continuance of any association occurs, if some participants repeatedly break rules.
We come to realize all too well the truth of these principles through personal experience. However, this in no way diminishes the contribution of a Hoosier economist offering hope and a blueprint for circumventing the “Tragedy of the Commons.”
