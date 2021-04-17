There are a lot of things happening during these times. In fact, it's all too easy to lose focus and "freeze up," not knowing what to do. This could pose a serious problem because one could become “double minded.”
“A double-minded man is unstable in all his ways.” (James 1:8).
When experiencing this, there is no movement. Instead, there is only "alternating or wavering between different opinions or actions; being indecisive or vacillating.”
Or, it's easy to get stuck in life while living through life. My friend Ken Agee and I had a conversation about getting stuck.
"Don’t be stuck in life unless you realize you are stuck," he said. "This will take your desiring to make an accurate assessment of your situation in life (this might take some help from another). But once you get focused then you can begin moving forward in your life."
Agee said that it's important to tell yourself it's time to move forward.
"Say to yourself that you must move on from where you are at with the intentionally dedicated to improve your situation in life," he said. "However you must first decide to embrace the fact that, ‘Maybe what I have been doing is not working and I need to improve!’”
Now all of what I have been sharing in our time together can go under the heading of advancing through life. The definition of advancing is “to move or go forward; to proceed.”
While the situation might appear to be hopeless right now, or maybe some things in the world seem completely out of control, there's hope in God. Our extremity is God’s opportunity. God’s opportunity might be working through us.
Advancing in life means we must be bold in our pursuit of what lies ahead.
“Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9)
What a great opportunity it is to step out on faith!
“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1)
We are also reminded, “But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.” (Hebrews 11:6)
Is God is calling you to advance in life? This is where you put your faith to the test — advance!
Be assured, concerning God that God, “will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” (Deuteronomy 31:6)
Advancing is not always easy but moving forward and proceeding in life is a necessary reality of life: advance.
“Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.” (Philippians 1:6)
A friend, Dave Leonard who cycles with me reminded me that while we advance, we should remember everyone is trying to advance, too.
“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about," he said. "Be kind always.”
Remember as you are traveling in life someone else is on their road going through whatever. Encourage them to also advance.”
Advance, “Be not dismayed whate’er betide, God will take care of you.”
Advance, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore will not we fear.” (Psalm 46:1-2a)
Advance! I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship this week, and families matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.